Everton manager David Moyes will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of deadline day on Monday.

At the time of writing, the Toffees have yet to make a signing during the January transfer window, although it isn’t for the lack of trying.

Moyes' first few weeks have seen the Goodison Park outfit move away from the Premier League relegation zone, putting some breathing space between them and Leicester City.

Is a first January signing imminent, however? As it appears the Merseyside club have agreed on a deal to bring a former Premier League midfielder back to England.

Everton's bid to sign Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz played for Southampton in the top flight before joining Juventus on loan for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

He made an appearance against Newcastle at the start of the current season, yet moved to Flamengo for £16m not long after. Now it looks as though he is set for a swift return to England, although a deal has yet to be confirmed.

The move could give the club a boost, no doubt about that. Might they be targeting someone else during the current window? Someone who could shine with Alcaraz.

Everton's search for a striker

As reported earlier this week, Everton could make a late move for Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster their attacking department.

Beto has been linked with a return to Serie A, hence the reports emerging from Italy regarding the Toffees' interest in Awoniyi.

West Ham United previously showed a desire to sign the Forest striker during the current window, although they moved on to look at other options, leaving the door ajar for the Goodison Park side to make a late swoop.

Any move could cost the club around £18m, as Forest will be keen to recoup what they paid out to sign the striker.

If he does join, it could give Moyes a licence to finally ditch Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is entering into the final few months of his contract at the club.

Why Everton need to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin was subbed off during the 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion recently due to a hamstring injury, appearing to look like bad news for Moyes and the rest of the club.

It isn’t as bad as first feared, with the Englishman missing just a few weeks of action, but this will place pressure on Moyes to potentially bring in some cover ahead of the deadline on Monday evening.

The striker has managed to score just three goals in 22 Premier League matches so far this season. Against Tottenham Hotspur, he ended a 16-game scoreless streak by scoring against the North Londoners.

It certainly appears as though the centre-forward will depart the club once his contract expires this summer, and he will have plenty of clubs interested in his signature.

The 27-year-old is currently earning £100k-per-week and getting this figure off the wage bill could allow Moyes some flexibility in the transfer market ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.