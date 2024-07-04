They might have come agonisingly close to winning the Premier League for a second successive season this year, but it was another campaign of improvements for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side picked up the most wins an Arsenal team have ever had in a Premier League term, scored the second-highest number of goals and boasted the best defence in the league.

However, they were still unable to get the better of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, with reinforcements needed during the off-season if they are to finally get their hands on the league title after a 20-year drought.

New additions, which included eventual Golden Glove winner David Raya and Declan Rice, both played a huge part in the Gunners’ excellent Premier League form, giving Arteta hope that this summer’s business can be as effective as it was a year ago.

Since the opening of the transfer window at the beginning of the month, the club have been linked with numerous talents, including one with rumours refusing to disperse over a potential move to the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal interested in signing £51m talent this summer

According to reporter Charles Watts via Caught Offside, Arsenal retain a strong interest in Real Sociedad’s Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old has previously been linked with a move to the Emirates, but links have quietened over recent weeks, before Watts’ comments confirming Arteta’s side still want to pursue a move for the talent.

The report states a move for Zubimendi won’t be an easy one given his love for Sociedad, but he does have a €60m (£51m) release clause in his current deal, which could see Arsenal grab themselves a potential bargain.

The links come after journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the club were getting closer to securing a deal to sign Bologna talent Riccardo Calafiori, with the Italian potentially becoming Arteta’s first summer signing should they strike an agreement with the Serie A side.

Zubimendi has produced some excellent stats for the Spanish side during 2023/24, with his talents potentially allowing one other Gunners star to reach the next level despite his excellent campaign should he potentially arrive at the club alongside Calafiori.

Why Zubimendi would allow Declan Rice to reach the next level

Following his £105m move to North London from West Ham United last summer, midfielder Rice made an immediate impact at the Emirates - looking a bargain despite his astronomical transfer fee.

The 25-year-old registered a total of seven goals and eight assists in his 38 Premier League outings, but featured in a slightly different role than he did during his time at the London Stadium - performances that have seen him star under Gareth Southgate at Euro 2024.

His superb goal tally came as a result of his more advanced box-to-box role, but Zubimendi’s potential arrival could allow the England international to drop his defensive capabilities even further with his attacking output there for all to see.

The Spaniard would be the perfect ball-winning talent to partner Rice and Martin Odegaard in the middle of Arteta’s midfield, producing some excellent figures that would dramatically increase the club’s chances of ending their wait for a Premier League title.

The “incredible” star, as dubbed by scout Antonio Mango, averaged 1.7 tackles per 90 last season, along with 1.3 interceptions - demonstrating his ability to regain possession for his side.

Martin Zubimendi's stats in La Liga (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 31 Passes per 90 52 Pass accuracy 86% Progressive passes per 90 5.2 Tackles per 90 1.7 Interceptions per 90 1.3 Blocks per 90 1.1 Stats via FBref

However, he was just as impressive in possession, completing an average of 52 passes per game, at a completion rate of 86% - allowing attacking players such as Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz to create carnage should he join the club.

He may be a costly addition, but he’d certainly improve and complete Arteta’s three-man midfield at the Emirates.

It would allow Rice to reach the next level despite his impressive start to life in North London and handing the club a boost in their pursuit of ending the long-awaited drought for a league triumph.