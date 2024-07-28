Rangers continue to strengthen their ranks as they look to hand Philippe Clement a side capable of going one step further than last season, and have had an offer accepted to sign a decorated veteran.

Rangers transfer news

There is plenty going on at Ibrox following Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup heartbreak last season, which saw them beaten by Old Firm rivals Celtic to both trophies. So far, much of the transfer business has been out, with Sam Lammers completing a move to FC Twente after a successful loan spell with fellow Dutch side Utrecht in their most recent departure.

Todd Cantwell has also handed in a transfer request as he looks to force through a move away, while Connor Goldson is in the final stages of agreeing a move to Cypriot side Aris.

Rangers exits summer 2024 Player Fee Sam Lammers £2m John Lundstram Free Borna Barisic Free Ryan Jack Free Kemar Roofe Free Jon McLaughlin Free Robby McCrorie Undisclosed Kieran Wright Loan

Quizzed on potential new additions, the Rangers boss admitted he expected fresh faces between now and the Scottish Premiership getting back underway but refused to be drawn on who that could be.

Clement said: "I'm confident of that [new signings] because everyone is working hard for that. There's a good possibility, but no guarantees. There has to be a signature from three sides - the player, the other team and from us. It's working every day with the players who are available to make them better and to give them experience in pre-season of course. Because of the Euros everything starts slower. You see that with several teams where nothing has happened yet.

One of those duly arrived in the shape of Vaclav Cerny, who has moved to Ibrox on loan for the 2024/25 campaign and has brought plenty of excitement with him despite a tough season in Germany.

“It is a very nice day for me. I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started", he told the Rangers media team.

“Obviously from the first talks with the manager, it gave me a very good feeling and from there on I would say it went pretty fast. I was happy about the contact and just couldn’t wait to come down here and be here and experience it all.”

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Rangers have tabled an offer for Atletico Nacional defender Edier Ocampo, who is considered one of the brightest talents in Colombia. Now, they have agreed a deal for a player at the other end of his playing career.

Rangers agree Joan Jordan deal

That comes courtesy of reports relayed by The Daily Record, who claim that Rangers have agreed a deal to sign experienced midfielder Joan Jordan from Sevilla.

The Spanish midfielder, who has appeared 198 times for Sevilla, turned 30 earlier this month but could bring a wealth of experience to the Ibrox engine room. He has been part of the Sevilla squad that lifted the Europa League on two occasions, most recently in 2022/23, where his side defeated Roma in the final.

And a deal to bring him to Rangers is progressing, the report states. They relay claims that "a loan for the season with a €5million option to buy next summer has been deemed acceptable" by the Spanish outfit, who are under pressure to offload players to comply with financial fair play.

Now, they are waiting on Jordan's green light, with Rangers likely to have to cover his £58,000-a-week wage.

It is certainly a different calibre of signings to that which the Ibrox faithful have become used to in recent seasons, with both Cerny and Jordan arguably in the prime of their careers and potentially ready to lend their talents to Clement's upcoming title effort.