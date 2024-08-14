We are now mere days away from the return of the Premier League, and it's Manchester United who are set to kick it all off when they play host to Fulham on Friday night.

It's been a strange summer for Erik ten Hag's side this year, with mixed preseason results and a mini-injury crisis to carry on last season's misfortune. However, the club has been very active in the market.

The signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui are all incredibly exciting, although, for the here and now, the capture of Matthijs de Ligt is perhaps the most important.

The Dutch international is only 25 but has already enjoyed a stellar career, winning titles for Ajax, Juventus, and, most recently, Bayern Munich - the Red Devils will be hoping he keeps that streak going at Old Trafford.

However, while United's business this summer would be the stuff of dreams for many clubs in the league, they still aren't finished as recent reports have touted a veteran international with a move to the club, and he could be the dream upgrade on Christian Eriksen.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from 90min, French international Adrien Rabiot 'would be interested in joining Manchester United this summer.'

The report claims that the former Juventus ace, now a free agent, is willing to wait a bit longer before deciding his future but would be happy to move to United because they will compete in Europe next season.

Moreover, the report has revealed that the player is waiting to see if the three-time European Champions will act upon their 'historic interest in his services.'

Overall, while his wage demands might prove to be on the higher side of things, the fact that he's available for free makes him an incredibly appealing prospect this summer, and given the fact that he is still just 29 and looks to have years left at the top, he could be an ideal upgrade on Eriksen - even just for a few years.

How Rabiot compares to Eriksen

Okay, so while Rabiot has played defensive midfield at points in his career, he's spent far more time starting in central areas. Therefore, if he were to move to United this summer, one of his main rivals for a place in the starting lineup would be Eriksen.

So, how do they stack up against one another?

Well, from a pure output perspective, it's the French "monster", as football writer Robin Bairner dubbed him, who comes out on top. In 35 appearances for Juventus last season, he scored five goals and provided three assists, equating to a reasonably impressive average of a goal involvement every 4.37 games.

In contrast, the Red Devils' Danish ace scored one goal and provided three assists in 28 appearances, meaning he averaged a goal involvement once every seven games.

Unfortunately for the former Tottenham Hotspur ace, he also comes out second best when we take a look at their underlying numbers from last season. However, it is a slightly tighter affair.

For example, the Paris-born dynamo comes out on top in most relevant metrics, including non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive carries, progressive passes received, shots and shots on target, passing accuracy and successful take-ons, all per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Rabiot vs Eriksen Stats per 90 Rabiot Eriksen Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.25 0.26 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.27 0.24 Progressive Carries 2.44 1.57 Progressive Passes 4.07 5.35 Progressive Passes Received 3.59 1.81 Shots 1.29 1.03 Shots on Target 0.54 0.32 Passing Accuracy 82.2% 80.5% Shot-Creating Actions 2.17 3.63 Tackles Won 1.32 1.02 Blocks 0.88 1.34 Interceptions 0.85 0.31 Clearances 1.15 1.02 Successful Take-Ons 0.95 0.24 Aerial Duels Won 1.83 0.08 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

The 29-year-old also comes out ahead in most defensive metrics, including tackles won, interceptions, clearances and aerial duels won per 90, showing that he can impact play in all phases.

Ultimately, while Eriksen has been a useful signing for United, Rabiot beats him in both output and underlying numbers. Therefore, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co should look to make the Frenchman their next signing after De Ligt - the fact that he's a free agent is just a bonus.