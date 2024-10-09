Aston Villa fans will be loving life at the moment supporting their side, as the jubilant Villa masses now get to watch their beloved side take on the likes of Bayern Munich in the esteemed Champions League.

Facing off against the Bavarian giants would have been a joy in itself for Unai Emery's men, but unbelievably winning the contest understandably sent the West Midlands outfit into dreamland territory, as Jhon Duran's clever strike caught out Manuel Neuer to win the enthralling clash 1-0.

Off the back of this now famous goal against Vincent Kompany's men and his other stellar exploits in the Premier League, Villa's star number nine has won himself a new deal at the club, and he more than warrants that lengthy extension.

Duran's form this season

The on-fire 20-year-old attacker will now be staying put at Villa Park until 2030 after agreeing terms to sign a new bumper deal on Monday.

The decision to give him a new and improved deal won't have been done just off the back of his Bayern strike, however, with Duran popping up with a stunning total of six goals from ten contests this season.

His catalogue of goals is growing by the week. From that long-range howitzer against Everton the ridiculous lob over Manuel Neuer in the Champions League, it's fair to say the Colombian is a pretty decent striker.

Now, with the young attacker winning an extension, it will bring into view other Villa players who are also deserving of a bumper pay rise as Emery's men eye up another finish in the top four spaces in the Premier League.

Jhon Duran's match stats vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Who else deserves a pay rise at Aston Villa?

Morgan Rogers may feel his name deserves to be thrown in the mix when it comes to a new and improved deal, having impressed for the top-flight outfit of late.

After occasionally being thrown into the deep end of the first team during his debut campaign at Villa Park last season, with only 11 Premier League appearances coming his way, the former Manchester City youth product has now blossomed into a top performer under Emery.

Even when he wasn't front and centre of lineups fielded by the Spaniard, he was still receiving praise, having been labelled as a "quality" talent by football journalist John Townley earlier this year.

The constantly improving 22-year-old might only have one goal and two assists next to his name from nine contests so far, but his overriding numbers in this season suggest he could be a force to be reckoned with moving forward when everything slots into place.

Morgan Rogers - 2024/25 Stat (* = per game) Rogers Games played 7 Goals scored 1 Assists 2 Shots* 1.9 Big chances missed 3 Big chances created 4 Touches* 42.4 Accurate passes* 18.9 (78%) Ball recoveries* 4.4 Total duels won* 4.1 Stats by Sofascore

Missing three big chances in front of goal alongside creating four big chances of his own this campaign, Rogers will have been relieved to score against Ipswich to break his 2024/25 duck having often been "the best player on the pitch" for the Villans this term, in the words of Sue Smith.

Also showing off his energy with 4.4 ball recoveries averaged per clash, the ex-Man City attacking midfielder will want to just keep progressing at Villa Park under the watchful guidance of Emery, knowing he has more to give down the line.

The Villa number 27's bright spurts in games could be enough for him to put forward a case for being worthy of a deal with a higher wage, as the 22-year-old only earns £20k-per-week currently, making him one of the lowest-paid players at Villa Park.

He will no doubt be clamouring for a wage increase, therefore, especially if he comes into his own more as the campaign wears on, knowing that Duran has just won himself a healthy salary boost.

Before he does win any new deal, Rogers will know he needs to continue his upward trajectory in Emery's ranks, as Villa hunt down more big wins in the league and in Europe when the international break is up.