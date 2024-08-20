João Félix appears to be edging ever closer to a return to Chelsea, after journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed a deal had been agreed, with the player already in the UK for a medical.

The Portuguese forward spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Stamford Bridge, scoring four goals in his 20 appearances before returning to parent club Atlético Madrid.

However, a year on from his temporary stint in West London, a deal is in place for the 24-year-old to return to the club on a deal until the summer of 2030, with an option for a further year.

The deal will also see midfielder Conor Gallagher finally complete his long-awaited move to the LaLiga side, ending his 16-year affiliation with the Blues.

After the deal for Felix, the club could move to sign one player who could finally end the club’s hunt for a new centre-forward following their hunt all summer long.

Latest on Chelsea's search for a striker

According to SunSport, Chelsea could be tempted into a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney before the closure of the transfer window on August 30th.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Thomas Frank’s side this summer after being left out of the opening-day squad to face Crystal Palace after significant interest in his services over the last few days.

He’s been the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, but the Bees are demanding a fee in the region of £45m to part ways with the Englishman, as per the report.

However, SunSport’s report claims that the Blues could yet move for the striker in the closing stages of the window, with Enzo Maresca’s side the only English club still in the race for his signature.

Despite the speculation around his future, he would be an excellent pickup for the club, proving to be an upgrade on one current option plying his trade at Stamford Bridge.

Why Toney would be an upgrade on Jackson for Chelsea

Striker Nicolas Jackson had a fairly impressive first campaign in English football last time around, scoring 14 goals, but it’s safe to say he’s endured a tricky start to the new campaign under new boss Maresca.

He started the first game of the season against Manchester City at the weekend, producing a disappointing display - missing one big chance, whilst straying offside and having a goal chalked off before being replaced in the 67th minute.

As a result, the Blues are still eyeing a move for a new centre-forward this summer, with Toney the latest player on the club’s radar.

He’s endured a tricky few months after his gambling ban, but despite his troubles, he would be an upgrade on the Senegalese forward, potentially allowing the club to push forward in their attempts to secure a top-four finish.

The “monster” Brentford ace, as described by boss Frank, may have registered fewer goals and assists last season, but managed more shots per 90, whilst also averaging a higher aerial duel success rate - making him the perfect focal point for the Blues.

How Toney & Jackson compare in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Toney Jackson Games played 17 35 Goals + assists 6 19 Progressive passes per 90 2.5 2.2 Shots taken per 90 3.2 2.6 Shots on target per 90 1.3 1.2 Big chances missed 11 24 Aerials won 47% 36% Stats via FBref

He also managed more shots on target per 90 - proving his more accurate with his chances than Jackson, also missing far fewer big chances than the current Chelsea man - reducing the amount of missed opportunities for the club in front of goal.

After another summer of heavy spending for Chelsea, Toney would be the next in a long line of new additions to arrive at Stamford Bridge, with the club’s current recruitment strategy erratic to say the least.

However, he has the attributes to be a hit in West London, giving Maresca’s side that added edge to pick up key points in games that could be balanced on a knife edge.

His desire to leave Brentford is evident, with Chelsea needing to ramp up their efforts over the next week or so to secure a move for the England international, with the aforementioned Felix already set to join the club once again.