Graham Potter has settled into his seat at the London Stadium and West Ham United are looking to make headway in the Premier League. Of course, the club are looking to bolster as much as they can before the transfer window slams shut.

Deadline day is upon us. A trip to Stamford Bridge awaits this evening but precedence is on the transfer front, with Brighton's Evan Ferguson closing on a transfer to east London.

West Ham's striking department is decidedly thin, unfortunately, with Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen both out. Another arrival would go down a treat, and the Irons are actually working on bringing in a highly talented centre-forward prospect alongside Ferguson.

West Ham chasing another striker

Huge update up top. West Ham have seen a deadline-day offer of £500k for Daniel Cummings rejected by Celtic, according to Sky Sports. The 18-year-old had hitherto agreed a pre-contract agreement but Potter is pushing to bring him in this month.

Cummings only made his senior debut on Wednesday, against Aston Villa in the Champions League, but he's fostered prolific qualities for the B team and could be the perfect understudy at number nine for West Ham.

Though Celtic batted the Hammers' offer back down Great Britain, a second attempt is anticipated for a player who could turn into a real superstar at the London Stadium.

Why West Ham want Daniel Cummings

Why are West Ham so desperate to get their mitts on a player who has already agreed to join them in the summer? He's young and inexperienced, with scant professional minutes to his name.

Ah, but he's a talent alright. One keen-eyed Scottish scout said that he's "too good for the Lowland League," capable of scoring "spectacular strikes."

This season alone in the Lowland League, serving Celtic's second team, Cummings has scored 24 goals from 25 matches. He's tall and powerful, endowed with the right properties for success in the Premier League.

Daniel Cummings - Celtic Career Stats Competition Apps Goals Assists Lowland League* 47 33 0 UEFA Youth League* 11 6 1 Challenge Cup* 1 0 0 Champions League 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt (* = youth level)

With such a staggering clinical edge, Cummings might even prove to be West Ham's biggest teenage talent since Declan Rice, who led the charge to the Conference League title in 2023 before transferring to Arsenal for a £105m fee.

Rice is a one-of-a-kind player but Cummings has the trappings of an elite-class striker and could fix West Ham's interminable problems at number nine.

West Ham's desire to accelerate their signing suggests that Potter hopes to include him in first-team contests over the coming months, bearing testament to the youngster's fast-sprouting talent.

The aforementioned injuries of course make up a big part of the reasoning but West Ham could have targeted a more experienced and established striker.

This lad has got the world at his feet. Mark Noble claimed that the "sky is the limit" for Rice back in 2018 when he was 19 years old. The England sensation then excelled under David Moyes and became a household name.

Could Cummings do the same under Potter's wing, a manager well known for his expertise with youth development?