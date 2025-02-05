Sheffield United really did flex their muscles during the winter transfer window with a mammoth seven new signings entering the building.

Three of those fresh recruits joined right at the death on deadline day too, with left-field faces Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Caceres relocating to England from Bulgaria and Peru respectively, alongside forgotten Crystal Palace centre-back Rob Holding joining on loan.

The last of those new arrivals could signal the end of this Blades stalwart's concrete space in the XI, as Chris Wilder now goes about tinkering with his side..

The Sheffield United player who could be axed after Holding's arrival

This would be a harsh alteration to make, but Holding's arrival on the scene could displace United captain Jack Robinson in the starting lineup moving forward.

After all, despite wearing the captain's armband with pride when selected, the ex-Liverpool man has only started 17 of his side's 30 Championship contests this season, meaning they would be able to survive without him regularly playing in the heart of defence.

When he has been fit, however, Robinson has been a consistent performer for the Blades over the years, with seven strikes next to his name from 140 games, alongside also being a brave battler at the back.

This campaign so far, Robinson has also won 4.9 duels per league contest when starring alongside his equally formidable partner in Anel Ahmedhodžić, with Wilder once even labelling the former Reds youth product as "excellent".