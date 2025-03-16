With Angus Kinnear already on his way, The Friedkin Group are reportedly plotting a second raid on Leeds United which could see them welcome two more club chiefs at Everton.

Everton eyeing double swoop

Friedkin proved they mean business from the off, sacking Sean Dyche and quickly welcoming the return of David Moyes after over a decade away from Goodison Park before watching results improve ever since.

The Toffees' 1-1 draw against West Ham United saw them take their recent run to six games without defeat in the Premier League, albeit having drawn five of those games.

The new owners have continued to restructure things away from the action after appointing Moyes too, and are reportedly set to make Kinnear their new sporting director after Leeds confirmed his departure.

Speaking to Leeds' official website, club chairman