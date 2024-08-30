Today could be a huge day in Everton’s season as they attempt to pull further clear of the relegation zone after their excellent end to last season.

However, they’ve endured a torrid start to the new campaign, with Sean Dyche’s side losing both their opening Premier League outings, failing to score a single goal whilst conceding seven in the process.

Deadline day is always a frantic spectacle, with incomings and outgoings expected across the board, but it’s pivotal that the Toffees make additions that would allow for the club to turn around their woeful start to the new campaign.

The club are targeting various players in numerous positions to provide added quality and depth to Dyche’s squad - with Orel Mangala set to be the latest addition, as he undergoes his medical ahead of a proposed loan move.

He could be joined by one player on Merseyside, with his current side looking to offload the star before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Everton offered deal to sign Championship star

According to GIVEMESPORT, Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill at a cut-price on deadline day.

The 28-year-old, who’s also been offered to fellow Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, could leave Turf Moor, with the Toffees able to sign the ace for just £5m.

Brownhill has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign under Scott Parker, scoring two goals in his first three Championship games - with his qualities evidently too good for England’s second tier.

He would be a superb addition to Dyche’s squad, potentially reuniting himself with the talented midfielder - allowing the club to land a star who’s a mixture of two talents who have captured the hearts of many at Goodison.

Why Brownhill would be a hybrid of Garner and Onana

Amadou Onana was a fan-favourite during his two-year stint at Everton, excelling with his ball-winning ability at the heart of the club’s midfield.

However, after their recent troubles with PSR, the Belgian had to be sold, joining Aston Villa for £50m - leaving a huge hole in Dyche’s side.

James Garner could therefore be handed the opportunity to stake his claim to be a replacement for the 23-year-old, with the Englishman a fantastic box-to-box option for the Toffees, as demonstrated by his stats last season.

However, the potential signing of Brownhill could allow for the Blue half of Merseyside to sign a player who is an excellent hybrid of the pair - with FBref ranking the Burnley ace as a similar player to the duo based on their stats from last season.

How Brownhill compares to Onana & Garner in the PL (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Brownhill Onana Garner Games played 33 30 37 Goals + assists 6 2 3 Pass accuracy 77% 84% 77% Shots on target 0.44 0.26 0.30 Tackles won 1.4 1.6 1.3 Interceptions made 1.36 0.91 1.35 Take-on success 54% 44% 46% Stats via FBref

The “fabulous” talent, as described by former professional footballer Lee Hendrie, managed more goals and assists than the aforementioned duo, potentially contributing to aiding the club’s attempts to increase their offensive output.

He also completed more interceptions per 90 than Onana and Garner, whilst making more tackles per 90 than his compatriot - showcasing he has the ability to make an impact at both ends of the pitch.

The rumoured £5m fee for Brownhill’s services would be a phenomenal deal, with the 29-year-old having the ability to transform the club’s midfield.

Whilst he may not provide the presence of Onana, his ability to regain possession and cause a problem in the final third could allow him to follow in the Belgian’s footsteps and be a huge hit at Goodison.