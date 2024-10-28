It's been a topsy-turvy campaign for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side have won all of their League Cup and Europa League games but have struggled to find any real consistency in the Premier League.

The North Londoners currently find themselves in eighth place with just 13 points from nine games, and while they looked sensational against West Ham United just over a week ago, they looked bereft of ideas against Crystal Palace yesterday.

However, there was one small positive from the game: Mikey Moore made his first Premier League start, and while he looks set to explode this season, another lesser-known academy gem could do the same next year.

Why fans are excited about Mikey Moore

At this point, if you don't know who Moore is or why people are so excited about him, then you have been living under a rock.

The 17-year-old has long been talked about as one of the most exciting youth players in the country, let alone at Spurs, and his ridiculous record of 19 goals and 13 assists in just 24 games for the U18s should tell you why.

However, as with all young players, there was still an element of doubt over how he might take to senior football, but after his cameo appearances this season, any such doubt can be thrown out the window.

The dynamic winger might not have been tremendously effective against Palace, but in his previous start, against AZ Alkmaar, he was sensational, picking up the Player of the Match award in what was just his second competitive start for the team.

It was entirely deserved, though, as while he looked good in the first half, he exploded in the second when he moved over to the left, constantly taking on the opposition and giving the fans something to cheer about whenever the ball was at his feet.

While it's too early to pile the pressure on him, Moore does look like he's destined to reach the very top, which could also be said about another of the club's promising academy stars.

Why fans should be excited about Lucá Williams-Barnett

Yes, the academy star in question is the tremendously exciting Luca Williams-Barnett, who looks like he, too, could make an impact in the first team in the coming years.

The 16-year-old midfielder, whom U23 scout Antonio Mango described as a "pure talent", made a number of appearances for the Lilywhites' U18s last season that was impressive enough to see him make the jump up permanently this year, and to say he's looked comfortable would be a massive understatement.

For example, in just seven appearances so far this term, the Luton-born gem has scored eight goals and provided three assists, meaning he is currently averaging a goal involvement once every 0.63 games, or in other words, he is producing 1.57 goal involvements per game.

Williams-Barnett for the U18s in 24/25 Appearances 7 Minutes 615' Goals 8 Assists 3 Goal Involvements per Match 1.57 Minutes per Goal Involvement 55.90' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, while he has scored hat-tricks and braces in his junior career, he is also producing a goal involvement in the vast majority of the games he plays in, and not stat padding against weaker sides in a way that could distort his actual ability.

Now, it's essential not to rush youngsters into the senior side too soon nowadays, as the significant jump can be too much for some, but given Moore's introduction to the first team this season and the way Postecoglou has eased him in, we wouldn't be surprised to see the same happen with Williams-Barnett when he turns 17 next October.

After all, he's showing such incredible promise every week for the U18s, so it feels more like a matter of when and not if he gets his chance with the first team.