The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind at Chelsea, finishing their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge, unveiling new signing Pedro Neto, and now a deal collapsing for Samu Omorodion.

Omorodion scored nine goals in La Liga last season, and Chelsea were interested in him joining the club to compete with Nicolas Jackson and provide a different profile ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, as the Blues look to return to the Champions League.

But this deal collapsing now leaves Chelsea on the hunt for a striker again, whilst also throwing some of their other business up in the air, such as Conor Gallagher's exit, which was hinged on the Omorodion to Chelsea deal.

Chelsea hunting for Omorodion alternative

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Atlético Madrid are now discussing Joao Felix as an option as part of the Gallagher deal. Jorge Mendes (Felix's agent) is currently discussing the move in London.

This deal is important in the Gallagher deal as Atlético's other business - which includes Gallagher and Julian Alvarez - was part of a domino effect, with Omorodion set to join Chelsea. Therefore the clubs are looking for solutions for the other deals not to collapse.

The Portugal international has reportedly already said yes to joining the club, now it's just down to the decision-makers at Stamford Bridge.

Felix made 44 appearances for Barcelona last season in all competitions, whilst on loan from Atlético, scoring ten goals, providing six assists, and totaling 2,143 minutes played.

Joao Felix vs Raheem Sterling comparison

Now, of course, Felix has already enjoyed a loan spell at Chelsea, joining in January 2023, and playing under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard. He made 20 appearances for the Blues in his time there, scoring four goals.

One player who is compared to Felix via FBref's "similar players" feature, is none other than Chelsea winger, Raheem Sterling. Whilst Sterling is more of a natural left-winger, Felix can operate from the left, as well as playing in central areas, most commonly behind the striker.

Felix vs Sterling comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Felix Sterling Goals 0.42 0.33 Assists 0.25 0.26 xG 0.49 0.30 Progressive Carries 3.87 5.45 Progressive Passes 3.82 3.55 Key Passes 1.04 1.36 Shots 3.70 2.29 Shots on Target 1.55 0.88 Shot-Creating Actions 3.44 3.86 Carries into Final Third 2.78 2.32 Successful Take-Ons 1.70 2.05 Fouls Drawn 2.82 1.60 Stats taken from FBref

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Described as a "genius" by Portugal teammate João Cancelo, Felix provides an elegance on the ball that Sterling doesn't, with extreme technical quality and the ability to make things happen going forwards.

The Portuguese is in the top 5% of positionally similar players in Europe for fouls drawn per 90 with 2.88, showing his ability to ride tackles and force his opponents to foul him in order to stop him 1v1 (much like Eden Hazard, Jack Grealish etc).

He is also a volume shooter, taking 3.70 shots per 90, 1.55 of these being on target, and still providing a good output of 0.42 goals per 90, whilst producing even more xG, at 0.49 per 90.

His ability to manufacture his own chances and shots, makes him a very dangerous prospect cutting inside from the left wing, especially in 1v1 scenarios.

The main issues surrounding Felix would be his work rate, particularly when coming into Enzo Maresca's system, which is heavily man-to-man orientated.

This and the similar profiles already in the Chelsea squad, such as Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer, would be Felix's main challenges to overcome, in order to get decent game time for the Blues. That said, he could well shape up to be a fine replacement for Sterling.