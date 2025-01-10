Much like the first transfer window Ipswich Town found themselves involved in after promotion, this January window looks set to be a busy one for the relegation-threatened side.

After all, this drawn-out month gives them a fantastic opportunity to recruit fresh blood that can help in their ongoing quest to stay put in the Premier League.

Already, Ipswich have signed Ben Godfrey on a loan deal to bolster defensively, with rumours now focusing in on the exciting Suffolk side adding in more firepower up top.

Ipswich's search for a striker

It looks as if Godfrey won't be the only confirmed signing this early into January either, with Jaden Philogene reportedly joining the building for a £20m fee from Aston Villa to gift McKenna's men a daring option down the right wing.

Ipswich aren't done there, however, with the Premier League minnows still in the hunt for Middlesbrough sharp shooter Emmanuel Latte Lath, despite GIVEMESPORT recently revealing that Leeds United are out in front in attempting to land the clinical Ivorian.

The Whites are now considering lodging a £15m bid to try and win the Boro number nine, but Ipswich won't be fazed by this new development, hoping that the allure of top-flight football could sway Latte Lath into calling Portman Road his next home before the February deadline is up.

Latte Lath could well strike up a devastating attacking duo with Philogene if a deal is reached, with the tricky winger a superstar in the Championship with Hull City last season, and will now be ready - like his Boro counterpart - to now take the division above by storm.

What Latte Lath could offer Ipswich

Away from Ipswich potentially splashing the cash recklessly on Igor Jesus to join from Botafogo for £30m, the Tractor Boys would win themselves a better bargain for their buck with Latte Lath, considering he is already a potent attacker in the English game.

It would all depend though on whether or not the 26-year-old would be able to handle the step-up, but when you glance at his goalscoring numbers in the EFL to date.

Latte Lath's goal numbers for Boro by competition Competition Games played Goals scored Championship 56 26 EFL Cup 6 2 FA Cup 1 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

26 of Latte Lath's strikes for Michael Carrick's men have come in the bread and butter of the second tier, with ten league goals coming his way this 2024/25 so far to alert teams to his services.

Jesus, meanwhile, has scored just eight times in 31 games for his current side, while there is less risk involved in Latte Lath's signing considering his lesser price tag, and his blistering numbers to date playing on English shores means he could settle in well to McKenna's group as another option away from Liam Delap just leading the line.

Latte Lath vs Igor Jesus - League stats Stat (per 90) Latte Lath (2024/25) Jesus (2024) Goals 0.57 0.31 Assists 0.11 0.19 Shot-creating actions 2.69 3.47 Progressive carries 1.31 1.23 Progressive passes 1.14 2.16 Pass completion 75.3% 71.6% Tackles 1.03 0.49 Interceptions 0.34 0.12 Aerial duels won 40% 38.2% Stats via FBref

Equally, as indicated above, Latte Lath also comes out on top with regard to goals per 90, while he also seemingly offers a great physical presence as the first line of defence, as showcased by his superior record with tackles, interceptions and aerial duels won.

With the pair operating in similar level leagues - with the Championship and Brazilian Serie A classed among the 'next 14 competitions', outside of Europe's top five leagues - it does illustrate just what an upgrade the Boro man would be on his Botafogo counterpart.

Likewise, Philogene will pray he finally gets his chance to impress in the big-time at Ipswich, having been used infrequently by Unai Emery at Villa Park.

Indeed, the ex-Hull ace has only been thrown in from the start in league action this season two times, despite setting the second tier alight last campaign at the Tigers.

There was, of course, this outrageous strike that went viral for looping over the Rotherham United goalkeeper's head, with Philogene registering 12 goals and six assists overall in the Championship.

With a spot down the right wing more open, owing to Wes Burns being the only fit option currently, the reserve Villa figure could become a main spark in the first team when making the switch to Suffolk.

Latte Lath - who was once described as being a "dream to play with" by Boro teammate Luke Ayling - will hope his fair share of first-team opportunities comes about if he joins, with the pair potentially making Ipswich even more threatening in attack ahead of tough games to follow near the foot of the league.