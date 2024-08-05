West Ham United are ready to make an offer for yet another player this summer as they look to continue their transfer blitz ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

West Ham busy in transfer market

Julen Lopetegui's side for the first game of the new season is set to look very different to that which David Moyes oversaw in 2023-24, with West Ham having agreed a whole host of new signings this summer.

The east Londoners had already confirmed the arrivals of Wolves captain Max Kilman and Brazilian teenage talent Luis Guilherme in deals worth close to £70m this summer, as well as the signing of Wes Foderingham from relegated Sheffield United on a free transfer.

But they have gone into overdrive in recent days; Crysencio Summerville has arrived from Leeds United in a deal believed to be worth in excess of £25m, with the Championship player of the year penning a five year deal at the London Stadium.

Meanwhile, two more new faces are expected to be confirmed on Monday. The first of those is Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug, who has already completed his medical ahead of a switch to east London in a move that is expected to set the Hammers back a fee of 32m euros (£27m).

The second of those is free agent Guido Rodriguez, who saw his time with Real Betis come to a close this summer and is now set to pen a two year deal at the London Stadium to bolster their midfield ranks. Now, they have been linked with a move for another midfielder.

West Ham chase goalscoring midfielder

That comes as Caught Offside reveal that the Hammers have joined the race for in-demand midfielder Matt O'Riley. The Celtic man enjoyed an excellent 2023-24 campaign, grabbing 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions as he helped fire Celtic to a domestic double.

Matt O'Rileys 23/24 season Appearances 49 Goals 19 Assists 18 Minutes per goal/assist 116

He continued that form in the Scottish Premiership opener, grabbing an assist as his side thrashed Kilmarnock 4-0. And his form was hailed by Brendan Rodgers at the end of the 2023-24 season, with the ex-Liverpool boss dubbing him "phenomenal".

“He has been absolutely phenomenal really in his consistency. I think if we lacked anything as a team, it was probably that," Rodgers explained. "It’s huge testament to himself because the work he puts in, the focus he puts in every single day at training to improve and be better, that’s clearly been rewarded by his team-mates and everyone else. It’s very well deserved."

So far, Atalanta have seen three bids for the 23-year-old turned down, while Chelsea and Southampton are also thought to be monitoring the situation.

So too are West Ham, with the report claiming that Lopetegui's side "have shown strong interest" and "are prepared to make a move" for O'Riley, with the Hammers "ready to enter negotiations" over signing the Danish international.

However, they are "hesitant" to pay the £25m asking price for O'Riley, the report continues, which could leave the door open for another club to sneak in and snatch their target if they are not careful.