Glasgow Rangers head coach Philippe Clement made a raft of changes to his playing squad at Ibrox during the recent summer transfer window.

The Light Blues boss allowed the likes of Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Todd Cantwell, and Connor Goldson, among others, to move on from the club.

This opened the door for the likes of Nedim Bajrami, Robin Propper, Connor Barron, Jefte, Hamza Igamane, and Vaclav Cerny, among others, to arrive at Ibrox.

There are players who were already part of the squad that Clement has been eager to keep hold of though, including Dujon Sterling - who recently signed a new contract through to the summer of 2028.

Dujon Sterling's time with Rangers

The versatile defender joined the Gers on a free transfer from Premier League side Chelsea in the summer of 2023, under Michael Beale, and has proven himself to be a valuable option for the manager.

Since the start of last season, Sterling has played 48 matches for Rangers in all competitions and racked up over 2,000 minutes of action for the club.

The most impressive part of that is that he has been deployed at left-back, right-back, defensive midfield, central midfield, right midfield, left midfield, and right wing in that time, with no more than nine appearances in any one role.

Rangers currently have a few players who are out of contract at the end of the season and, following Sterling's new deal earlier this month, Tom Lawrence should be the next player to land a big pay rise and an extension at Ibrox.

Why Tom Lawrence has earned a new deal

The Wales international is currently set to become a free agent next summer and the Gers must now move to pin him down to an extension, as they did with Sterling, due to his fantastic start to the season.

In the 2023/24 campaign, Lawrence managed three goals and three assists in 32 appearances in all competitions, as he struggled to find his best form at the top end of the pitch.

This term, however, the 30-year-old star has upped his game and is starting to show that Clement can rely upon him moving forward, which is why he should be pinned down to a new contract.

24/25 Premiership Tom Lawrence Appearances 6 Sofascore rating 7.35 Goals 3 Assists 1 Big chances created 3 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Lawrence has produced six goals and 'big chances' created combined in six appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Pundit James McFadden recently claimed that the attacking midfielder, who scored in the 4-1 defeat to Lyon in the Europa League last week, is one of the players who is "stepping up" for Rangers at the moment.

Lawrence, who is reportedly on £22k-per-week - less than the likes of Rabbi Matondo and Danilo, should now be the next player to earn fresh terms and a pay rise to ensure that they do not lose the impressive dynamo for nothing when his contract is due to expire next year.

That would prevent him from being able to sign a pre-contract with another club from January onwards and make sure that Clement can still rely upon the experienced star's talents in the years to come.