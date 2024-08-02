West Ham have been busy this summer, arming new manager Julen Lopetegui with new signings such as Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme, while it looks like Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is on his way too, amid reports that a deal is now close for the Dutchman.

But something Hammers fans may still have in mind is replacing Declan Rice, who left last summer for Arsenal, leaving a big hole in midfield. Despite the signing of Edson Alvarez, another midfield signing could provide the replacement for Rice.

Alvarez made 42 appearances in all competitions for West Ham last season, scoring two goals, providing two assists, and contributing to nine clean sheets in his 3,155 minutes. Whilst Alvarez offers excellent defensive qualities, which replace those of Rice, he maybe doesn't have the same quality on the ball to replace Rice's output in that sense.

West Ham transfer news

According to ExWHUemployee, West Ham are keen on Colombian midfielder, Richard Rios, who is also attracting interest from other Premier League clubs such as Everton, Leicester City and Manchester United.

Rios is currently playing for Palmeiras in Brazil, and it is unclear about the fee that would be required to get the midfielder. However, Palmeiras could be hoping for a bidding war with all of this Premier League interest in their player.

As reported previously, Rios could be available for around €20m (£17m) this summer, with Everton having already contacted the players' agents about a move, thus ensuring the Hammers will have a battle on their hands to seal a deal.

How Rios compares to Declan Rice

The 24-year-old has made 32 appearances this season for Palmeiras in all competitions, scoring two goals, providing one assist, and contributing to 13 clean sheets in his 2,003 minutes played.

Rios has been described as a "ball-carrying machine" by Ben Mattinson, alluding to his ability to drive forward with the ball from deep. This is something West Ham have missed since losing Rice, who produced 2.45 progressive carries per 90 for the Hammers in his last season at the club.

Rios vs Rice (at West Ham) vs Alvarez Stats (per 90 mins) Rios Rice (2022/23) Alvarez Progressive Passes 3.06 6.59 3.45 Progressive Carries 1.99 2.45 0.76 Key Passes 0.49 1.02 0.45 Passes into Penalty Area 0.44 0.36 0.23 Tackles 2.18 2.17 3.03 Blocks 1.89 1.24 2.23 Aerials Won 0.97 1.02 1.14 Stats taken from FBref

These metrics show Rice as the progressive midfielder, who can carry the ball, progress through his passing but also perform a high volume of defensive actions, whilst Alvarez is more of a defensive anchor, protecting the backline.

However, Rios offers a medium between the two, producing 1.99 progressive carries per 90, 0.44 passes into the penalty area per 90, showing his ability to get the team forward into dangerous areas, but also produce those defensive actions as Rice did, making 2.18 tackles per 90.

By having both Rios and Alvarez on the books as midfield options, West Ham could replace the progressive carrying of Rice, whilst not losing the defensive output he gave the side.

That potential deal comes amid what is an exciting time for the Irons amid the imminent capture of Summerville, with Lopetegui assembling a squad that looks capable of kicking on again this season.