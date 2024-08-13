Julen Lopetegui's West Ham side are getting ready for the new Premier League season, facing off in their first fixture this weekend against Aston Villa.

This campaign is an exciting one for Hammers fans, as it's their first season adopting a new style of play.

A bundle of new players have been acquired, and many could make their West Ham competitive debuts at the weekend, including Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham, and Jean-Clair Todibo.

But two more defenders could still arrive this window for West Ham, with Wan-Bissaka undergoing a medical in order to join the club from Manchester United, and links to another central defender signing, as Kurt Zouma could leave.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports in Italy last week, West Ham were showing interest in Nantes defender, Nathan Zeze.

Nantes reportedly values the 19-year-old at £30m, but this is believed to be a figure that can be negotiated.

Inter Milan are apparently another team interested in the young defender. However, the reports state the valuations between the clubs are "very distant", and therefore Zeze looks closer to a move to England, rather than Italy.

Those reports have since been furthered by ExWHUemployee, via his Patreon, who revealed on Sunday that the Hammers have identified the centre-back as a target this month.

Zeze made 13 appearances in all Ligue 1 for Nantes last season, playing over 1000 minutes in total, and contributing to two clean sheets.

How Zeze compares to Kurt Zouma

The 6 foot 3 central defender was described as "incredible" by scout Jacek Kulig, who praised the youngster's talent. Like Zouma, Zeze's physical frame is impressive, especially considering he is only 19-years-old.

Much like another French defender who secured a big move this summer, Zeze has a similar duel capacity to Leny Yoro, who joined Manchester United from Lille.

The Nantes defender actually won more aerial duels than Yoro last season, winning 3.5 per 90, compared to Yoro's 2.58.

Zeze vs Zouma comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Zeze Zouma Passes Attempted 42.2 36.3 Progressive Passes 2.63 1.55 Passes into Final Third 1.93 1.63 Tackles 0.96 0.76 Interceptions 1.05 0.96 Blocks 1.05 1.18 Aerials Won 1.49 1.89 Aerials Won % 58.6% 58.3% Stats taken from FBref

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Zeze brings a calmness on the ball that Zouma doesn't have, despite their 10-year age gap. The 19-year-old manages more passes per 90, more progressive passes, and more passes into the final third, showing the bravery to break the lines with his passing.

He also doesn't lack in the defensive department, winning a higher percentage of his aerial duels than Zouma, who is largely known as one of the better players in the air, in the Premier League.

However, one key difference between the two, is that the West Ham defender is right-footed, whilst Zeze is a left-footed centre-back. This could lead to some issues, as new signing Kilman and Nayef Aguerd are also both left-footed central defenders. This would leave them with a lack of right-footed centre-back options.

If the Hammers can figure out a way to use at least two of the left-footed centre-backs, perhaps in a back three, this could prove to be a very good deal, replacing Zouma with a more progressive and comfortable passer, who has big potential.