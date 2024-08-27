It may be a new Premier League season, but it appeared very much like the same old Manchester United at the weekend, with Erik ten Hag's men failing to banish last year's demons after conceding at the death at the Amex.

That 95th-minute winner from an unmarked Joao Pedro ensured that it is now three seasons in a row in which United have fallen to defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion in the early knockings of a campaign, with bitter rivals Liverpool to come next in top-flight action.

Perhaps the Seagulls are merely a bogey team for Ten Hag, but Saturday's 2-1 loss has sparked concern that 2024/25 could well be more of the same for the Red Devils, with the continued woes of Marcus Rashford a particular worry.

Marcus Rashford's 2024/25 season so far Stat Fulham (H) Brighton (A) Minutes played 90 65 Touches 44 23 Goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Big chances missed N/A N/A Big chances created 1 0 Key passes 1 0 Successful dribbles 0/5 1/3 Offsides 1 2 Pass accuracy 76% 72% Possession lost 16x 7x Total duels won 2/10 2/5 Stats via Sofascore

The England international - who scored just eight goals in all competitions last season - was withdrawn on the hour mark on the south coast after a largely ineffective display, with pundit Alan Shearer noting that the 26-year-old is "not a youngster anymore" and needs to get his act together.

More is certainly expected of the £300k-per-week marksman, although perhaps he is simply in need of support behind him to finally get firing again...

Man Utd's search for a left-back

All the talk at present is centred around the Old Trafford side's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Manuel Ugarte, with a move for the Uruguayan seemingly all but done following the news that the 23-year-old is heading to England to undergo a medical.

While it would be a surprise for further moves to follow after the capture of Ugarte, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that United have held talks with Chelsea over the signing of Ben Chilwell, with the Englishman one of many to have been exiled from Enzo Maresca's first-team squad.

Interest in the £200k-per-week full-back has come amid the Blues' apparent pursuit of United's own 'outcast', Jadon Sancho, with it yet to be seen whether a swap deal involving the two compatriots could be on the cards.

Why Ben Chilwell would be a good signing

Rashford himself must take a fair share of the blame for his woes of late, yet the lack of a recognised left-back behind him has certainly not helped matters, with Luke Shaw having made just 15 appearances last season, while Tyrell Malacia hasn't featured at all for the club since May 2023.

With the pair both currently sidelined - and with young Harry Amass only 17 - Ten Hag has been forced to turn to Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez in that role in recent weeks, despite the pair more naturally suited to operating at right-back and centre-back, respectively.

As The Athletic's Carl Anka stated earlier this year, "Rashford needs an overlapping full-back" in order to truly fire at his best, with the addition of a figure like Chilwell - even if just on a short-term basis - able to provide that attacking outlet.

While the former Leicester City star has endured injury woes of his own in recent times, at his best he is a player with a "great engine" and a real willingness to bomb forward - as per Tony Cottee - ensuring he could be the overlapping presence that Rashford is craving.

That is also backed up by the fact that the 27-year-old ranks in the top 10% among his peers in Europe's top five leagues for touches in the attacking penalty area, as well as in the top 9% for progressive passes received.

The one-time £50m man is also able to drive his side up the pitch as he ranks in the top 14% for progressive carries, further indicating that desire to join the attack and support the man ahead of him.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Importantly, Chilwell also boasts the end product to match, having notably provided 21 goals and assists in 106 games for the west Londoners to date. That is not far off Shaw's return of 32 goal involvements, but from 275 outings.

It is perhaps no coincidence that Rashford's best scoring season - in which he scored 30 times in 2022/23 - came in the same campaign in which Shaw made his joint-most appearances for the club in a single term (47), further proof of how the forward benefits when having a regular left-back behind him.

With Shaw having now become somewhat unreliable, however, it could take the signing of a figure like Chilwell to United's number ten truly firing once again.