One of the most influential men during Manchester City’s domination of European football is Txiki Begiristain. The Spaniard is the club’s Sporting Director, a position he has held since October 2012, and he has overseen unfathomable success at the Etihad Stadium. That includes the treble in 2022/23, and six Premier League titles outside of that.

The 60-year-old has also been a crucial part in recruiting some of City’s best players over the past decade, and the recruitment of Pep Guardiola, whom he worked with at Barcelona. In the wake of his departure at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, the Cityzens have needed to find a replacement, and have appointed Sporting’s Hugo Viana as his successor.

Unsurprisingly, with the former Barca Sporting Director’s departure now confirmed, it has thrown Guardiola’s future into doubt too.

Guardiola’s future at Man City

Over the past few seasons, there has been constant speculation over Guardiola’s future at the helm of the Cityzens. He has done an unbelievable job during his time at the club, although with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, the season could be his last opportunity to add to his silverware.

He explained in a press conference in late July that he “would love to stay”, confirming that he would not rule out staying at the club. However, the Spaniard did say he wants it “to be sure it's the right decision” for himself and the club.

With his long-time Sporting Director Begiristain set to depart the club this summer too, it could only make the 53-year-old more inclined to seek pastures anew. He has shared the majority of his managerial success with his countryman; they have won six Premier League titles and the Cityzen’s first Champions League trophy together.

His record as manager at City is, unsurprisingly, exemplary. Guardiola has managed 483 games and has picked up 357 wins in that time, drawing just 60 games and suffering 66 losses. His side have scored an eye-watering 1227 goals and conceded just 435. His charismatic personality is infectious and adds an extra layer of depth to the footballing cinema he masterminds.

With that being said, there is no guarantee of Guardiola’s future, and he could depart the club at the end of his contract. There are reports of a replacement already being lined up by the City board.

The man who could replace Guardiola

The man who could replace the Spaniard at the Etihad Stadium next season is Sporting manager Ruben Amorim. According to a report from The Guardian, the Cityzens are 'strongly considering' a move for the Portuguese boss in case of the departure of their current manager.

Should the former Portugal international midfielder move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, it would see him link up with former Sporting Director Viana once again.

The pair have had a lot of success working together in Lisbon, and Leoes have become the dominant force in Portugal, having claimed the 2023/24 league title.

Amorim record at Sporting Stat Number Matches 224 Wins 158 Draws 33 Losses 33 Goals for 492 Goals against 196 Trophies 5 Stats from Transfermarkt

Having that pre-established working relationship for City could be a crucial factor in who they appoint once Guardiola moves on. The footballing world has seen the dominance exerted by the former Barcelona colleagues, and they would look to continue that trend by bringing two people in who also have prior successes together, hence the potebntial co-appoinements of Viana and Amorim.

Aside from that, the former Braga boss is one of the most exciting young managers in the world. He was described as a “fantastic young coach” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, which has been proven by his eye-catching and fluid style of play.

The Portuguese manager - whom journalist Lewis Steele hailed as "Europe's most wanted" coach - favours a 3-4-3 system, focusing on playing out from the back and operating with a centre-forward who has a penalty box presence, like Viktor Gyokeres, meaning Erling Haaland could well thrive.

If Guardiola was to depart the club this summer, Amroim could be the ideal replacement. Not only would he be joining up with a former colleague with whom he has had great success - in turn forming the next Guardiola and Begiristain combination - but he is a fascinating manager with a modern style of play and a proven track record.