Things are happening at Manchester United. Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee are already in the door, while an expected squad clearout has also begun to ramp up of late, with the likes of Willy Kambwala, Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood having all been sent packing.

As per a recent report from ESPN, such outgoings are seemingly only the start, with INEOS also willing to listen to offers for a number of first-team stars such as Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Christian Eriksen, while Scott McTominay is another who could be on his way if an appropriate bid arrives.

That piece from journalist Mark Ogden further revealed that the Red Devils could also sanction a loan exit for £86m flop, Antony, if a club agrees to cover his £70k-per-week wages in full, with the Brazilian arguably in need of a fresh start after two underwhelming years in Manchester.

Perhaps, Erik ten Hag's willingness to part ways with his former Ajax asset could be bolstered by the addition of a suitable upgrade or replacement, hence the club's interest in another shining young star - following Yoro's £52m arrival - this summer.

Man Utd chasing Euro 2024 sensation

According to French outlet, L'Equipe, United are believed in the running for Netherlands forward, Xavi Simons, having joined the race for the 21-year-old alongside the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

The suggestion is that the Red Devils have been working on a deal for the Paris Saint-Germain man for over a year now, with it said they even lodged a bid of around €50m (£42m) last summer.

Any deal is likely to require a heftier sum this time around - amid claims of a €90m (£75m) offer from Bayern - with it yet to be seen if Simons will be the latest Dutch talent to link up with compatriot, Erik ten Hag.

Why Man Utd should make a move for Xavi Simons

While Spain's Lamine Yamal undoubtedly stole the show in Germany, Euro 2024 was also something of a breakout tournament on the international stage for Simons, with the 5 foot 10 ace scoring once and providing three assists during his nation's surge to the semi-final.

The PSG man's stunning, rifled opener against England in that last four clash offered clear evidence of just why the in-demand talent is seemingly "destined for greatness" - according to data analyst Ben Mattinson - having built on the impressive strides he has made at club level in recent seasons.

Formerly of Barcelona prior to moving to Paris in 2019, it was in his native Holland that the much-touted wonderkid truly came alive in the 2022/23 season after sealing a permanent switch to PSV Eindhoven, playing a starring role under United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy - scoring 20 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions.

With Van Nistelrooy now back at Old Trafford as part of Ten Hag's coaching staff, there is a chance for Simons - who also contributed 25 goals and assists while on loan at Leipzig last term following his brief return to the Parc des Princes - to hit those heights again if a move to Manchester is secured.

While comfortable off the left flank, the Dutchman's ability to operate off the right could prove a much-needed solution to what is a problem position for United, helping to subsequently oust Antony in the process after the 24-year-old scored just one goal and provided only one assist in the Premier League last season.

With just 16 goal involvements in total for the Red Devils to date, the mercurial left-footer just hasn't delivered in English football, while having also angered his manager last term after publicly venting his fury over being shifted to left-back on occasion - as The Athletic revealed.

Simons vs Antony stats - Last 365 days Metric (per 90) Simons Antony Non-penalty goals 0.25 0.06 Assists 0.36 0.06 Shot-creating actions 6.07 3.82 Pass completion 79% 78.6% Progressive passes 6.04 4.51 Progressive carries 4.93 3.35 Successful take-ons 2.74 1.85 Tackles 0.97 2.72 Interceptions 0.55 0.98 Stats via FBref

As seen in the table above, Antony simply doesn't compare in an attacking sense, with it only the Sao Paulo native's work ethic that offers some form of encouragement in that right-wing berth.

If United are to kick on next season and beyond, such quality upgrades in key positions will undoubtedly be needed, with it set to be no surprise if Antony proves one of many casualties following last season's measly eighth-place finish.