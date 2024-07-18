Oh to be Mason Mount.

Snapped up by Manchester United from rivals Chelsea last summer on a £55m deal and handed the club's famed number seven shirt, the Englishman went on to endure a miserable debut season at Old Trafford, featuring just 20 times in all competitions amid a string of injury woes.

Subsequently out of the international fold and with no clear role at United amid the emergence of compatriot Kobbie Mainoo, the 25-year-old will have a lot to do in 2024/25 to change the narrative regarding his 'disaster' purchase.

Things may not get any easier for the former Blues star, however, if Erik ten Hag moves to strengthen his midfield ranks even further this summer...

Latest on Man Utd's transfer search

With Joshua Zirkzee already in the door, United have continued their summer squad overhaul with the signing of Lille starlet, Leny Yoro, with it looking as if the Premier League outfit have fended off rival interest from European champions, Real Madrid, for the 18-year-old's signature.

Following that impending deal, Football Italia have reported that the club are set to turn their sights toward another Frenchman, amid claims that United - as well as Liverpool - are in line to hold talks over a deal for ex-Juventus playmaker, Adrien Rabiot.

The 29-year-old - who was part of France's Euro 2024 squad - has seen his departure from the Old Lady now officially confirmed following the expiry of his contract with the Serie A giants at the end of June.

How Rabiot compares to Mason Mount

There may be a collective sigh among United fans amid this latest link to Rabiot, with rumours having been rife over a possible move for the rangy left-footer back in 2022, only for the deal to collapse due to the player's reported wage demands.

Quite whether anything would be different this time around remains to be seen, although the prospect of snapping up such an experienced figure on a free may prove hard to turn down.

The "extraordinary" talent - as hailed by fellow Frenchman, David Trezeguet - could represent a real threat to any hopes Mount has of cementing a role for himself in the centre of the park, with Rabiot also able to operate in a left-eight role, or just in front of the back four.

The current United man has endured a woeful last two seasons for both the Red Devils and Chelsea after contributing just ten goals and assists in all competitions in that time, with the departing Juve star, meanwhile, racking up 25 goal involvements since the start of 2022/23.

Rabiot vs Mount - 2023/24 league stats Stat Rabiot Mount Games (starts) 31 (30) 14 (5) Goals 5 1 Assists 3 0 Big chances created 6 0 Key passes* 0.8 0.4 Pass accuracy 84% 85% Successful dribbles* 0.9 0.3 Tackles & interceptions* 2.7 2.0 Total duels won 57% 50% Aerial duels won 58% 40% *per game - Stats via Sofascore

Where Rabiot also excels is in his ability to surge forward from deep when in possession, notably ranking in the top 14% among his European peers for progressive carries per 90, while Mount ranks in just the top 31% in that regard - as per FBref.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The physical presence that the former Paris Saint-Germain man can offer would also prove incredibly valuable, showcased by the fact that the 6 foot 4 ace ranks in the top 11% for aerial duels won per 90, while the man he could replace ranks in just the top 45% for that same metric.

Equally, while Mount was forced to watch on from afar as the Three Lions reached the Euro 2024 showpiece, Rabiot was a central part of an albeit underwhelming Les Bleus squad that made it to yet another major tournament semi-final. The 48-cap international started five games in Germany, notably registering two tackles and interceptions per game, while averaging two key passes per game as an indication of his quality both in and out of possession.

A figure who has regularly performed at the elite level over the last decade or so, the free agent could then represent the final nail in the coffin for Mount's brief United career, with undoubted merit in following up the Yoro coup with this high-profile pursuit.