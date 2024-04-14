TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks a £75 million star might actually be joining Tottenham this summer.

Spurs eye up new forward for Postecoglou

Spurs were dealt a hammer blow in their race for Champions League qualification after a dismal defeat at Newcastle on Saturday, but manager Ange Postecoglou has repeatedly dismissed the importance of fourth place.

For him, the emphasis is instead on how his team are progressing in terms of playing style on the pitch, as he also prioritises the longer-term project.

A big part of this will be how they invest into their squad during the next transfer window, and some reports have claimed that Tottenham are keen to replace Harry Kane with a marquee striking option.

Overall, Postecoglou's side have coped extremely well in their first full season with Kane, who is currently lighting up the Bundesliga amid an exceptional debut campaign at Bayern Munich.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in the league this season Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 10 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

Nevertheless, it is believed that a new number nine could well arrive at Spurs in the summer. One very interesting name they've been linked with is Brentford star Ivan Toney, who Bees boss Thomas Frank admits will depart before his contract expires in 2025.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” Frank said to Danish media, via Tipsbladet.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now. He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.

“This winter we actually had no offers for him, but it will surprise me if there aren’t a lot of clubs that will be interested in him.”

Spurs are thought to be eyeing Toney alongside a host of other sides in the top flight, and Agbonlahor believes Tottenham are prime candidates to sign the £75 million striker.

Agbonlahor believes Toney might be joining Tottenham

Speaking to talkSPORT, he claims Toney might be joining Spurs or Chelsea if he is to leave Brentford.

“I’d want to move, because another year at a Brentford team where they're underperforming," said Agbonlahor.

"You can tell by watching him, and when he speaks in interviews, he wants out. And another year is a long time. He’ll think to himself, ‘I can go in the summer and still get really good money.

"He’ll go and get 150 to 200 grand a week, it might be Chelsea or Spurs. He's going to get the signing-on fees as well. Spurs should be going all out for him. Because they can't keep with Richarlison, who I don't think is good enough for them.

“Son on the left, you can have Toney down the middle, you’ve got [James] Maddison behind. On the right you’ve got options. They’ll have [Dejan] Kulusevski, [Brennan] Johnson, whoever else you want to maybe bring in there."