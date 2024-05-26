TalkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that a once-£100 million player would be the "perfect" signing for Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal target new attacker despite fine goal-scoring form

Edu is thought to be on the lookout for attacking upgrades to Mikel Arteta's squad, despite Arsenal ending the 2023/2024 season on a run of fine goalscoring form.

Only eventual champions Man City bagged more goals than them in the top flight, with strikes coming from all over Arsenal's team as they played a lot of 2023/2024 without a world-class, natural number nine.

Kai Havertz shone in a makeshift forward role, at the expense of both Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who could both leave the Emirates Stadium as rumours suggest uncertainty surrounds their futures.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions over 2023/2024 Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

Jesus bagged just four in 27 Premier League appearances last season, while Nketiah racked up a similar number in 17 top flight outings. Even though Arteta has managed well without a prolific centre-forward, Fabrizio Romano is among the reliable media sources to back that Arsenal will be signing an important new striker when the transfer window reopens on June 14.

The likes of RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko and Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee have been linked in the last few weeks, alongside more high-profile names like Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen.

Brentford star Ivan Toney is another forward who was linked previously, but reports of a possible Arsenal move have died down in recent months. Thomas Frank's side wanted £100 million to sell in January, but must now entertain offers for much less given the striker's deal expires next year.

Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney

Speaking to talkSPORT, as relayed by The Boot Room, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to make a move for Toney - calling him the "perfect" signing for Arteta.

“I think Arsenal need a striker. There’s talk about Isak, but I don’t think Newcastle are going to sell Isak. They will find someone else to sell,” Agbonlahor said.

“I would take Isak if possible. Younger, he is just quicker, he can play on the left as well if needed, but Ivan Toney, if he is the option, I think he will suit Arsenal as well.

“They have got Saka, Odegaard and Trossard making little through-balls for Toney. He is very good in the air, Toney, as well, very good on the chances that Odegaard could put on for him, Martinelli, Saka, Declan Rice. I think that transfer would work.

“It’s not going to be silly, silly money on his contract what he has got left at Brentford as well. I think he will be a perfect signing for both clubs.”

Toney bagged 20 league goals over 2022/2023 and has even earned comparisons to Tottenham legend Harry Kane due to his ability to drop deep and link up play, so it'll be interesting to see if thee Gunners reignite their interest.