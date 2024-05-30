An agent with close ties to Edu Gaspar wants his £34 million client to join Arsenal over AC Milan, and it is believed the Gunners are prepared to meet his salary demands to make the move happen.

Arteta wants to make Arsenal forward signing before summer tour

Manager Mikel Arteta, as per reliable journalist Miguel Delaney, personally wants Arsenal to seal the signing of a new forward before the beginning of their summer pre-season tour.

Arsenal were imperious going forward last season, with Arteta's men scoring more than 90 goals in the Premier League alone. Their attacking output came from all over the pitch, which is testament to their fluid, interchangeable system.

Kai Havertz also impressed in a makeshift forward role, despite a slow start to his Arsenal career, yet it is still the consensus among reliable media sources that the club will look to bring in a goalscoring, natural number nine to spearhead the team.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Martinelli 8

Arsenal are set to sign an important new striker this summer, according to the likes of Fabrizio Romano, and there are believed to be many names on their radar. RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko is being targeted by Edu as an option to bolster their attack, coming after the Slovenia international's impressive 18-goal haul in all competitions last season.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is rumoured to be Arteta's ideal striker signing for Arsenal, but a deal for the Swede could be very hard to pull off considering his importance to Eddie Howe.

The north Londoners also have multiple other areas of the squad they'd like to reinforce this summer, so it is imperative that Edu and the Arsenal board are wise in the money they spend when the transfer window reopens on June 14.

Serie A could be a fruitful pool of talent when it comes to cost-effective targets, and reports suggest that Bologna ace Joshua Zirkzee is on their radar. Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, contrary to previous claims, have even stated this week that the Dutchman's contract includes a £34 million release clause which is valid for all clubs.

Agent wants Zirkzee to join Arsenal over AC Milan this summer

His agent, Kia Joorabchian, also has close ties to Edu and is having a real say about where Zirkzee could end up.

Corriere, via Sport Witness, suggest that Zirkzee's agent wants him to join Arsenal over AC Milan as things stand, with the north Londoners willing to pay Joorabchian's demanded agent fees of around £8.5 million-£12.7 million.

Arsenal also have "no problem" paying Zirkzee's salary either, which could hand them an advantage over the Rossoneri. The Netherlands international was a star player under Thiago Motta last term, who called him "special".

"Joshua is Joshua, he’s special," said Motta.

"I hope he continues like this and I won’t compare him to anyone. He plays well but above all he works, I will never stop saying that from the first day of training camp, he has always been the first to work and has become a leader. He must continue like this and we must help him continue like this because this is on the right path.”