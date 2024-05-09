With their Premier League safety confirmed, Everton have turned their attention towards the summer transfer window to reportedly reignite their interest in a long-term target.

Everton transfer news

Much of Everton's transfer window will rely on whether 777 Partners' ongoing takeover is finally handed Premier League approval. Without it, the Toffees are likely to be in for a difficult window, which could see the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana all leave in big-money deals to ease their financial concerns.

However, if the takeover - or another buyer - is given the green light at last, then Sean Dyche and Co could finally begin to build a side capable of returning to the Premier League's mid-table and perhaps beyond. The takoever could see the likes of Sammie Szmodics emerge to solve Everton's goalscoring problems and quickly become an underrated signing this summer.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that those at Goodison Park have also reignited their interest in a long-term target. According to agent Mauricio Machado via Sport 890, Everton are interested in signing Emiliano Martinez from FC Midtjylland this summer.

The agent said, as translated on X: "Everton in England was interested in Emiliano Martínez a while ago and now they are interested again. He could be a good option for the middle of the year."

Not to be confused with his Aston Villa namesake, Martinez came through the Red Bull set-up, having played for RB Bragantino in Brazil, before making his way to Midtjylland in 2022. Still just 24 years old, the defensive midfielder could arrive to replace Onana should the Belgian decide to leave Everton this summer.

It remains to be seen just how much any deal with the Danish club will cost, which will play a large part in just how feasible Martinez's arrival will be at Goodison Park this summer, though his £5k-a-week wages certainly wouldn't break the bank.

Martinez can become Onana successor

In an ideal world, if Everton are forced to cash in on Onana this summer, then their next step will be finding a cheaper alternative who could slot into the Belgian's role while saving funds for other signings. On paper, Martinez is someone who could be capable of doing exactly that - the reputation of the Red Bull set-up alone, which has identified and developed the likes of Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane, should hand the midfielder plenty of fans already.

The Argenitne could do with a move too, in truth, having fallen out of favour the more that Midtjylland's season has gone on in a worrying sign. But this should also leave the midfielder well-placed to jump ship and complete a Premier League switch this summer.

Everton will be well aware of the fact that the more obvious transfers aren't always the ones that work out and signing Martinez would at least attempt to break that trend and move the club into a more modern approach; an approach that has seen the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion transform into one of the most well run clubs in English football.