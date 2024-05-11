An agent is "determined" for his £52 million client to make a move to Chelsea over Barcelona, and the Blues seem set to seal a deal over Xavi's side.

Chelsea identify young talent as Boehly works on transfer plans

The west Londoners, over BlueCo and Todd Boehly's first two years running Chelsea, have put pen to paper on deals for 27 players who were under or aged 23-years-old at the time of signing.

Chelsea have a signed a long list of wonderkids over these past two years, with Boehly and co aiming to secure some of world football's brightest young talents. They spent a huge £427 million alone on Moises Caicedo, Mykhalo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer, with Chelsea's pursuit of rising stars showing no sign of slowing down.

Indeed, in the last fortnight alone, Chelsea have reportedly displayed interest in signing Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras as they look to Brazil for talent, with his teammate Estevao Willian also being heavily pursued.

Chelsea's most expensive signings under the age of 23 Price Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhailo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Romeo Lavia £58 million

The 17-year-old, who's been likened to Lionel Messi by his agent, has apparently reached an agreement on terms with Chelsea.

“He’s a real phenomenon. He’s the next Ballon d’Or [winner]. His name is Estevão," said Andre Crury in an interview with AS.

"He’s very similar to Leo. He has power from set pieces, he is also left-footed. Not physically, because he’s taller, he’s black, but there are things that remind Messi.”

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano broke news this week that Estevao has verbally green-lit his Chelsea contract, so it's now up to both Palmeiras and Mauricio Pochettino's side to reach a full agreement.

Now, Radio Bandeirantes journalist Eliá Junior has shared an interesting update of his own.

Crury desperate for Estevao to join Chelsea over Barcelona

The teenager's agent, Crury, is eager to stop him from potentially choosing the Camp Nou. Players can verbally agree terms with multiple clubs, so Barcelona aren't necessarily out of the race until contracts are officially signed.

However, Estevao's representative is "determined" for Estevao to join Chelsea over Barca, and it would appear that Pochettino's men are on the verge of closing a deal for the forward who has a £52 million release clause in his contract.

“The player likes the idea of living in London, his agent is very close to Chelsea, he didn’t like Vitor Roque’s situation [at Barcelona], it’s the same agent and he’s already determined that he won’t go there," said Elia (via Sport Witness).

"He hasn’t signed a contract yet, I repeat, but from what I’ve heard from London, I don’t see any other alternative than a closed deal, and quickly, in the next few days.”