With pre-season well underway, Manchester United have reportedly been contacted about the chance to sign a European star to boost Erik ten Hag's attacking options this summer.

Man Utd transfer rumours

The Red Devils may have made just two signings so far, but both have stolen the headlines in Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. The duo arrive full of potential, but fans will have to wait to see the former make his Old Trafford debut following a frustrating injury setback in pre-season. Zirkzee, however, could make an instant impact. The Dutchman starred at Bologna last season, helping them shock the rest of Serie A by qualifying for the Champions League.

He could yet be just the start of United's attacking rebuild, however, after they struggled for much of the last campaign. Marcus Rashford particularly struggled to find form, but recent rumours suggest that he could be handed competition and support in pursuit of his clinical best in the forthcoming campaign.

According to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, Federico Chiesa's agent is in talks over a move to Manchester United, whilst also reaching out to fellow Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal. Earning a reported £150,000-a-week, the Italian seems destined for the exit door at Juventus, which could see the Red Devils pounce.

The winger stole the spotlight at Euro 2020 but has since struggled with injuries and form, likely leading to a move away from Juventus this summer. Whether those at Old Trafford hand Chiesa the opportunity to get back to his best in the Premier League remains to be seen, however, especially with other top-flight clubs involved. With just a few weeks left until the window slams shut, Ten Hag may yet welcome a third arrival.

"Fantastic" Chiesa isn't without risks

After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, Manchester United must get this summer right and that may mean avoiding a deal for Chiesa, whose recent form and injury history should be a concern. The numbers show that the Italian wouldn't be a guaranteed fix to Ten Hag's attacking problems either, perhaps even adding to them when not at his best.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Federico Chiesa Marcus Rashford Goals 9 7 Assists 2 2 Expected Goals 6.4 7.4 Key Passes 54 23

That said, Chiesa has already earned the approval of Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who said after Euro 2020: "He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament."

Meanwhile, Joe Cole likened Chiesa to former Liverpool star Luis Suarez, saying in 2021: "The biggest attribute he’s got is he plays with a humility. He’s hustling and bustling like a young Luis Suarez character, he can make something out of nothing. Every club in Europe will want a slice of him when he become available."