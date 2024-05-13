The agent of a player Arsenal are in the race to sign this summer was spotted watching on as Mikel Arteta's side ground out a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Kai Havertz changing Arsenal's transfer priorities

At the turn of the year, it seemed certain that Arsenal would need an expensive new striker in the summer, with the club creating plenty of chances without finding the back of the net regularly enough in the Premier League.

Now though, it seems that Kai Havertz has changed that. Mikel Arteta moved his summer signing from midfield to attack, and the German has repaid the faith shown in him with an excellent return. His assist for Leandro Trossard marked his 14th goal or assist in his last 13 outings, and ensured his side walked away with all three points at a ground where they historically lose.

Kai Havertz by position this season (in the Premier League) Striker Midfielder Appearances 12 24 Goals 7 5 Assists 7 0 Win % 91.6% 66.6%

So, recent reports claim that a striker of the Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney type is no longer on the radar of the north London side. Instead, there has been speculation that Arsenal will instead target a younger, less premium striker to provide cover and competition for the German, while reports have even suggested that Gabriel Jesus could leave the club two years after arriving from Manchester City and being handed the no.9 shirt at the Emirates, in a deal worth £45m.

Sesko's agent spotted at Old Trafford

This comes as the agent of RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko was present to watch Arsenal and Manchester United battle it out at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The striker has been linked with both Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks, amid speculation that this season at Leipzig may well be his last for the German side.

After a slow first season in Germany, the Slovenian has burst into life this time around, finding the back of the net 17 times across all competitions. That is a tally that cannot be bettered by any of Arsenal's current striker options, and is more than double the number of goals registered by Jesus this season.

It has led to plenty of interest in his signature, and the Gunners are one of the sides tracking him. Initially thought to be available via a release clause for around £43m, his performances have reportedly seen that increase to £60m and could yet rise to £64m depending on how he ends the season.

His talents have long been spoken about, with Leipzig's former technical director Christopher Vivell singing his praises during his time at the club: "Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player.

"He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile.”

Should Arsenal be able to fight off competition for his signature, they could have their very own Erling Haaland to beat Manchester City with.