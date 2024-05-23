The agent of a Champions League defender has confirmed that Celtic are interested in signing his client this summer.

Celtic transfer plans underway

Brendan Rodgers guided the Hoops to another Scottish Premiership title this season and can still win the double with a Scottish Cup final triumph over Rangers this weekend.

However, attention will soon be on the transfer market, with Celtic chiefs seemingly making plans behind the scenes. Asked earlier this month how prepared the club are heading into the summer window for next season, Rodgers said that plans are “well underway” at Parkhead.

“We have to do that. That’s pretty clear. But I’m really excited about that moving forward into a real bright future with the club. This season has been a real challenge, the squad openly not as strong as I would have liked it to have been but what the players have given me to this point has been absolutely brilliant. But our job next year is to be stronger, much stronger and that’s something that’s well underway.”

It has been reported that Celtic at least want to sign a new goalkeeper, winger and striker, with a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart potentially at the top of the agenda. Shot-stoppers who have been linked with a move to Glasgow include Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, Trabzonspor star Ugurcan Cakir, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson, Werder Bremen colossus Michael Zetterer, Southampton’s Alex McCarthy and Koen Casteels of Wolfsburg.

Meanwhile, a permanent offer to sign loanee Adam Idah from Norwich City is reportedly being readied, however, additions in defence, in particular at left-back, also appear to be of interest.

Agent confirms Celtic interest in Champions League defender

According to Mamuka Jugeli, the agent of Shakhtar Donetsk left-back Irakli Azarovi, Celtic are “interested” in signing the Georgia international.

Unnamed clubs in France and Italy are also keen on Azarovi, though, with Jugeli confirming the Hoops’ interest to Geo Team on X.

Azarovi is just 22 years of age and came through with Dinamo Tbilisi before joining Dinamo Batumi in January 2021. He then moved on to Red Star Belgrade 18 months later before signing for Shakhtar Donetsk last summer.

He's impressed with the Ukrainian giants, which has resulted in his Transfermarkt valuation increasing to a career-high €3.5m. In total, Azarovi has made 32 appearances for Shakhtar, including playing in this year’s Champions League.

As we know, the Hoops can offer Champions League football next season, and a new left-back arriving at Celtic Park prior to then appears to make sense. Greg Taylor is currently the only recognised left-back available to Rodgers after Alexandro Bernabei was sent out on loan to Internacional in Brazil, so Azarovi could rival Taylor next season.

A move for Azarovi could therefore be one to keep an eye on, especially after his agent’s claim.