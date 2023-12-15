Someone close to a "complete" defender has shared a Tottenham transfer hint as he teases an approach from Ange Postecoglou's side.

Spurs want to sign new centre-back in January

Perhaps one of the worst kept secrets at Spurs is their desire to bring in another centre-half in January. Postecoglou, who's been forced to cope without star summer signing Micky van de Ven since early November, has few options to turn towards if Cristian Romero is either suspended again or becomes injured himself.

The Australian will be very keen to avoid a scenario where he's forced to play Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as a makeshift pair again, with Eric Dier appearing very unlikely to see much more game time this season. While Postecoglou has praised Davies for adapting so well to his new centre-back role, the Lilywhites boss is also adamant that Spurs quite simply need another option there.

"He’s done remarkably well," said Postecoglou on Davies before their clash with Nottingham Forest tonight.

"Centre-back is still a position where, especially in our structure, it is one of the few positions where you need guys with outstanding attributes in there. We’ve been very fortunate that he’s been able to fill in for us there. He’s really good at taking in information, he really understands the game, not just his own role but how we want to play and that’s helped him.

"Having Romero next to him helps in that sense and Vic because he’s taken a bit of a leadership role back there as well. Ultimately, we still need to sign another centre-back because at the moment we are a little bit on tenterhooks because if something happens again we are short and we are already short."

As per reliable media outlets, Spurs are prioritising the signing of a new centre-back next month. The north Londoners have been linked with a few interesting names, with sporting director Johan Lange eyeing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite among others.

Genoa star Radu Dragusin is a more regularly rumoured target over this past week as well, and his agent Florin Manea has shared another update on the Romanian's future.

Agent teases Tottenham transfer discussions for Dragusin

Speaking to Italian news outlet Tuttojuve, the player's representative and source close to him has teased an approach from Spurs.

When asked about Tottenham's links to the 21-year-old defender, Manea confirmed there are Spurs "contacts" for Dragusin as well as from other interested sides like Newcastle and AC Milan. However, he also emphasizes that there is no "official offer" on the table just yet.

"I can say that there have been some contacts, because he is a player that several clubs like, but at the moment there are no official offers," said Manea.

The international centre-back is a mainstay under Alberto Gilardino at Genoa, with Dragusin called "similar" to former Spurs star Toby Alderweireld by Football Transfers.

Dragusin's standout stats for Genoa - 2023/2024 (via SofaScore) Clearances per game - 4.5 Balls recovered per game - 3.3 Percentage of duels won - 69% Percentage of aerial battles won - 70%

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, an authority on Europe's most promising young talent, is also a big fan - claiming Dragusin is already "complete".