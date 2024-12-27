Arsenal are increasingly keen on the signing of a Barcelona star in the January transfer window, and his agent has travelled to England this week, as the representative fields interest from N5 and across the Premier League.

Arsenal scouring market for new forward after Bukayo Saka injury

Credible media sources have shared that Arsenal are scouring the market for a Bukayo Saka alternative, after the £195,000-per-week star winger was ruled out of action for weeks with a hamstring injury.

There are also fears within Arsenal that Saka could be sidelined until March (The Daily Mail), which would be a hammer blow for manager Mikel Arteta, as he desperately looks to remain in this year's Premier League title race and end the club's 21-year wait for a domestic crown.

Raheem Sterling would be useful as cover for Saka, but sadly, Arteta won't be able to call upon the 30-year-old as he's also out with a knee injury.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18

It is looking more and more imperative that Arsenal bring another winger in once the January window commences, which is set to open in a few days time, but the Gunners do possess options in that regard.

Reports have claimed that PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani could be offered to Arsenal on loan, with the France international star struggling to establish himself under Luis Enrique at the Parc des Princes since his move there from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that Barca attacker Dani Olmo - who only joined the La Liga giants for around £50 million in the summer - is attracting serious interest from north London, as interim sporting director Jason Ayto looks to Europe in search of more wide options.

The former RB Leipzig sensation could leave Catalonia "free of any contract" next month (Sacha Tavolieri), with Barca struggling to pay his wages for the second half of 2024/2025 as they tackle registration issues.

This has put a host of sides on red alert, including Arsenal, who sense an opportunity to seize the 41-cap Spain international who's bagged six goals and an assist over his 15 appearances for the Camp Nou side this term.

Agent travels to England as Arsenal eye January move for Dani Olmo

Sky Sports have reported that Arsenal are in "positive contacts" with Olmo's representatives ahead of a potential move, and The Daily Mail have backed Arteta's interest in the 26-year-old with a fresh update of their own.

The Mail shares that Olmo's chief agent, Andy Bara, has travelled to England this week, and he was in attendance to watch Man City's 1-1 draw with Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

While Bara claims that he was there merely for a holiday, as he's quoted as saying by the report, he is actively exploring transfer options for his client - and Arsenal are named by The Mail as a potential destination for him.

Arsenal have apparently taken a "keen interest" in signing Olmo this January, and are eager to ascertain whether the forward will be available next month, alongside fellow Premier League giants Man United and Man City.