As Manchester United look to turn things around under Ruben Amorim, INEOS are reportedly set to hold talks with the agent of a defender who has already starred under the new Red Devils boss in the past.

Man Utd transfer news

Those at Old Trafford managed to paper over the cracks with a well-earned draw against Liverpool last time out in the Premier League, but those cracks still remain. There's no escaping the extent of Amorim's task, especially as Marcus Rashford edges closer to the exit door after being cast aside by his new manager.

The Carrington graduate hasn't featured since being dropped for the Manchester derby, in which Amad Diallo stole the show by grabbing three points in the dying embers. Now, with the January transfer window open, some of Europe's biggest sides have reportedly been offered his services.

If the England international does depart, it looks as though those at Old Trafford will attempt to use the funds to reunite Amorim with a familiar face.

According to A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, INEOS are set to hold talks with the agent of Goncalo Inacio in hopes of luring the defender to Manchester United and eventually triggering his €60m (£50m) release clause.

As Inacio's agent travels in for talks, the Red Devils will be looking to get a deal over the line that they've been keeping tabs on for some time. Previous reports in November suggested that INEOS were keen on the centre-back, who can also play as a left-back, and now that interest is seemingly set to lead to talks.

"Excellent" Inacio would be perfect Amorim signing

If Manchester United are to kick on under Amorim, welcoming a familiar face who knows exactly what it takes to slot straight into the manager's back three system could be the perfect addition.

Given his ability to fill in at left-back, the Red Devils could also kill two birds with one stone by bringing in a player who could finally ease their woes concerning Luke Shaw.

Unsurprisingly, Inacio often found himself at the centre of praise during his time under Amorim, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig describing the 23-year-old as an "excellent central defender" at the end of 2023.

At Anfield last weekend, Manchester United fans were given a preview of what Amorim's side are capable of under his stewardship, and the arrival of Inacio would only increase the chances of such a performance becoming a permanent expectation.