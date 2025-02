Chelsea are planning imminent transfer talks with the representative of a forward, who's even flown to London for direct negotiations, as the player's camp drive a potential switch to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea targeting new attacker for Enzo Maresca this summer

Manager Enzo Maresca and co ultimately didn't end up signing a new attacker in January, which was met with criticism following injuries to Marc Guiu, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke in the forward area.