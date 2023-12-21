Agents have told Tottenham Hotspur exactly what they need to sign their "very talented" player who's become open to making the move.

Spurs make transfer plans for January

As already announced publicly by manager Ange Postecoglou, the Lilywhites are pushing hard to make new signings in January. Some reports suggest that Postecoglou is eager to bring in as many as three new faces next month, with the addition of a new defender, midfielder and forward (The Mail).

Spurs have enjoyed an excellent start to the Premier League season overall, and would arguably be even higher up the table if not for a plethora of key player absences.

James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, who started the campaign in electric form, were sidelined from November 4th onwards with serious injuries. Their lack of presence was seriously felt, with Spurs going on to lose four of their next five top flight matches.

Van de Ven's time-out has been particularly detrimental. A suspension for Cristian Romero at one point meant Postecoglou was often forced to play full-backs Emerson Royal and Ben Davies at the heart of his defence.

As a result, Tottenham prioritising a centre-back signing in January. It's thought to be their main goal for the January transfer window, and one man who's been very heavily-linked is Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The 23-year-old, who's been in fine form for the Ligue 1 side as they contend near the top with PSG. is a top target for Spurs and Fabrizio Romano has even backed the club's serious interest.

Agents send Todibo message to Spurs

Club-to-club talks have apparently been held, as well as with agents. Now, 90min have an update on this, and they claim the defender's representatives have told Tottenham what they need to sign Todibo in January.

Intermediaries have apparently explained to Postecoglou's side that a package of £35 million could be enough to prise the France international away from Nice mid-season.

Todibo's employees, and the player himself, are becoming open to joining Tottenham as they currently pursue a deal for him. The centre-half's £35m price in particular is seen as a huge draw for the club.

Amid his brilliant performances for Nice, former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey is among the players to have heaped praise on Todibo and his serious potential.

“Jean-Clair is a very interesting character; he’s very confident and he’s a great guy around the dressing room and he’s a very, very talented player, who can go all the way to the top. For him, it is important to keep his feet on the ground, strive for more, and take in as much information as possible,” said Ramsey (via Get French Football News).

He continued: “He’s playing alongside one of the most experienced players in Dante, who has played at the very highest level now for a number of years. For Jean-Clair to have that experience next to him is invaluable. He’s a great guy, a great player and very ambitious."