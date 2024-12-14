Wolves have now been offered the chance to sign a club's mainstay star, and one who Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly in talks for ahead of the looming January window.

Wolves decide to back Gary O'Neil despite 'El Sackico' loss on Monday

Their clash with West Ham on Monday, dubbed the 'El Sackico', was seen by many as a crucial game to determine the immediate futures of both O'Neil and Julen Lopetegui.

However, despite Wolves' boss subsequently losing the clash in east London, chairman Jeff Shi and the club's board have decided to carry on backing O'Neil - as they look to address other problems like squad balance.

"Understand Gary O'Neil retains the backing of Wolves' board following the loss to West Ham," wrote GiveMeSport reporter Ben Jacobs on X, formerly Twitter, early this week.

"Chair Jeff Shi wants to support O'Neil. Wolves' leadership team doesn't attribute this season’s challenges to the head coach and are committed to providing him with the necessary tools to turn form around. This includes having a productive January.

Wolves' last five Premier League results West Ham 2-1 Wolves Everton 4-0 Wolves Wolves 2-4 Bournemouth Fulham 1-4 Wolves Wolves 2-0 Southampton

"Wolves are believed to be actively addressing other issues, including squad balance, and believe results can be turned around. Wolves’ leadership remain calm and will draw on previous experiences to try and get this season on track. Also no chance star players depart in January. Wolves not open to a mid-season Matheus Cunha exit."

With O'Neil's future secure for now, the club's owners must find another way to galvanise his squad, and January appears like a solid solution.

The winter window represents a chance to strengthen in key areas, as Wolves look to avoid the Premier League drop zone and maintain their top flight status.

O'Neil himself has suggested that Wolves' hierarchy are prepared to dip their toes into the winter transfer market, which comes as good news for supporters ahead of a crucial rest of this campaign.

Targets keep emerging for Wolves as the window opens for business in just over a fortnight, and one player now being mentioned is Getafe centre-back Omar Alderete.

Wolves offered chance to sign Getafe star Omar Alderete by agents

According to The Boot Room, Wolves have been offered Alderete by intermediaries, alongside other Premier League sides, as the Paraguay international potentially looks to seal a dream move to England.

This comes amid other claims that Tottenham are already in talks to sign Alderete, with Ange Postecoglou currently dealing with an injury crisis of his own and having just one natural senior centre-back available right now.

The player's release clause stands at around £13 million, which could be deemed a bargain considering he's made more blocks and clearances on average than any other player in Getafe's squad this season (WhoScored).