Arsenal have been informed by representatives that a Bayern Munich star is "seriously considering" a transfer to England, as Mikel Arteta's side become contenders to secure his services next year.

Arsenal prepare to face Ipswich Town in the Premier League

While the vast majority of Premier League sides kicked-off on Boxing Day, Arteta and today's adversary Kieran McKenna were forced to wait a day later to commence their top flight face-off, with Arsenal taking on Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Arsenal didn't play on Boxing Day because Amazon Prime wanted to spread out the games for better TV coverage, with the media giant electing to broadcast the Gunners and Ipswich, alongside Brentford versus Brighton, tonight instead of a day post-Christmas.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18

McKenna's side travel to North London with the aim of causing a huge upset, and it would be just that, considering Ipswich have won just two of their 17 Premier League games so far, whilst also losing four in their last five.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are forced to contend without Bukayo Saka after he picked up a knee injury in their 5-1 win at Crystal Palace. Arteta has confirmed that the £195,000-per-week winger will be out for "many weeks", and the Spaniard cannot turn to summer signing Raheem Sterling, who's also picked up a knee injury.

Arteta has a selection dilemma on his hands, as he decides how best to set his team up without both of his first-choice right-wingers. Kai Havertz can play out wide in Saka's stead, as can Gabriel Jesus if required, and this could be a chance to hand Ethan Nwaneri more top-flight minutes.

In any case, Arteta has urged his team not to underestimate Ipswich tonight.

"Very impressed," said Arteta on Ipswich as a team.

"I like Kieran and have a lot of people that know him very closely, and they always say great things about him. You can tell how they’re coached, what they’re trying to do. I think they’ve been very unfortunate in many games not getting the results that they deserve, so a very tough game for sure."

Arsenal told by agents that Alphonso Davies could move to England

Off the field, interim director Jason Ayto and the wider recruitment department are preparing for both the January and summer transfer windows at Arsenal, with Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies on their agenda.

The Canada superstar is out of contract next summer, meaning he can agree a pre-contract with a Premier League club in January ahead of joining them for free later in the year.

The possibility of snapping Davies up on a free transfer is something which interests Arsenal - alongside Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Man United - as The Boot Room report this week.

TBR and journalist Graeme Bailey claim that Arsenal have been told by agents that Davies is "seriously considering" a move to England, amid this clamour for his services from elite Premier League sides, and while Bayern are hopeful he'll extend, they're also wary he could move on to pastures new.

Interestingly, it is also believed that Bundesliga giants are targeting AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez as a potential replacement.