Intermediaries have informed Chelsea chiefs that a very in-form striker is available to sign for just £25 million, with Enzo Maresca's side now floated the possibility of a very astute transfer deal for 2025.

Chelsea targeting new striker for Enzo Maresca despite Nicolas Jackson form

No other Premier League team has scored more goals than Chelsea in the top flight so far, so you'd be forgiven for thinking that their attacking needs are already being fulfilled by Maresca's current crop.

Both top scorer Christopher Nkunku (12) and Cole Palmer (11) have already hit double figures across all competitions, while young striker Nicolas Jackson, who was criticised at various points last season, is doing an excellent job at leading their line right now.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14

The Senegalese starlet has racked up nine goals in total, most recently helping to dispatch west London rivals Brentford with their winner in a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge last weekend, and Maresca has publicly praised Jackson for rising to the occasion under his tutelage.

"He is doing very well with us," said Maresca on Jackson's performances at Chelsea this term.

"Since we started, he has been open-minded in what we ask him, and sometimes we require different things from him. He has an open mind and wants to learn and he’s doing very well, not just in goals and assists, but also the way he works off the ball. The way he presses, he is always aggressive and we are very happy."

However, while the former Villarreal gem is standing out as one of Maresca's early success stories, it apparently remains the case that BlueCo are weighing up a prolific new centre-forward for 2025.

Chelsea attempted a late summer deal for Victor Osimhen, to no avail, and their hunt for a world-class marksman is still an ongoing mission behind the scenes at Cobham.

Ipswich Town have been contacted by Chelsea over the availability of Liam Delap as a top potential target, and the Blues are also in contact with his representatives (Simon Phillips).

Delap, though, is just one of many number nines they could make a move for once we reach the turn of the year.

Chelsea told they can sign Spartak Moscow star Manfred Ugalde for just £25m

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea have registered an interest in Spartak Moscow's Manfred Ugalde - amid the 22-year-old's exceptional campaign in Russia.

Journalist Graeme Bailey writes that his suitors, including the Blues, have been told by representatives and agents that Chelsea can sign the Costa Rica international for just £25 million - which is the value of his current release clause.

Ugalde has scored a brilliant 16 goals in all competitions already this season, with 15 of them coming in the Russian Premier Liga, and The Athletic relayed some very interesting stats from the CIES Football Observatory earlier this year concerning the South American.

CIES found that Ugalde was apparently the second hardest-working player in Europe behind Tottenham star Son Heung-min at one point, and a source close to the young striker said: "His work-rate and finishing are what separate him from others."

As well as this, the former FC Twente star has been called "underrated" by sections of online media.