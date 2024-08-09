Aston Villa have reportedly reached an agreement to sign an attacking gem, with a medical scheduled for Friday.

NSWE have once again backed Unai Emery in the transfer market, with Villa spending around €176m (£151m) on eight new players this summer after a top-four Premier League finish last season.

Aston Villa summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Amadou Onana Everton €59.35m Ian Maatsen Chelsea €44.5m Cameron Archer Sheffield United €16.65m Jaden Philogene Hull City €16m Samuel Iling-Junior Juventus €14m Lewis Dobbin Everton €11.8m Enzo Barrenechea Juventus €8m Ross Barkley Luton Town €5.9m

More could still be on the way before the August 30 deadline, though, with Monchi seemingly working hard behind the scenes on potential further signings. Villa have been using the lure of Champions League football to persuade players to move to the Midlands, and recent reports have claimed that a bid has been made for AS Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.

That offer is thought to be worth around £17m plus bonuses, whereas players in the Premier League are also of interest. Villa have been credited with an interest in Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, with reports even claiming a total agreement had been reached. Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez also has admirers at Villa Park and could be on the way out of Anfield.

Crystal Palace striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta is another player of interest after scoring a hat-trick against Villa in a 5-0 win for the Eagles on the final day of the 2023/24 campaign. Another new signing is firmly on the cards, but this time at youth level.

Aston Villa set to sign Mason Cotcher from Sunderland

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed over the weekend that Aston Villa had sent a formal bid to Sunderland for teenage forward Mason Cothcer, who was already training with Villa’s youth side.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Cotcher is set to undergo an Aston Villa medical on Friday after the clubs agreed on a package for his services.

It is added that other formalities of a deal are set to be finalised over the weekend, but by the looks of things, the impressive teenage forward will soon be an official Aston Villa player, potentially progressing into Emery’s first team plans in years to come.

The 17-year-old scored nine goals and provided one assist in 27 games for Sunderland's U18 side, while also making appearances for Leeds United, Arsenal and Manchester United while looking for his next move, which is now set to be in the Midlands with Villa.