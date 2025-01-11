Everton have well and truly entered a new era, with The Friedkin Group settled into their seat at the head of the table and having replaced Sean Dyche with David Moyes in the dugout.

Moyes's return has received a fond reception from the Toffees fanbase, with the Scottish manager enjoying an 11-year tenure at Goodison Park before leaving for Manchester United in 2013.

16th in the Premier League, Everton have much to do over the coming months. They need to stave off the threat of relegation and Moyes will want signings this month.

Everton looking to strengthen Moyes' squad

Moyes will seek to preserve Everton's defensive security and steel while adding a bit of his own flair. At West Ham United, he was regarded for his pragmaticism and resourcefulness, but it's hard to imagine he would have taken on the taxing role this season without some form of assurances that TFG would supply him in the market.

Well, as per reports in France , the Merseysiders are expected to put in a bid for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah this month, having failed to sign him last summer.

Further developments reveal that the cogs are falling into place and Moyes might complete his first signing back swiftly, with journalist Santi Aouna suggesting that Nuamah is "one step away" from joining the club, with an agreement close to being reached.

There is so much work yet to be done, but Everton might just be at the start of an exciting upswing.

What Ernest Nuamah would bring to Everton

Fulham were in the driving seat for Nuamah's signature last summer, 'pushing hard' to get the deal done to no avail. Recent developments do seem to suggest that his previous reluctance to move to England has been brushed aside, with Everton making headway.

Only 21, the right winger is an electric presence down the flank with a balanced approach in the final third. He's struggling to make the desired impression at Lyon this season, with only one goal and one assist across 16 matches in all competitions, but there's still plenty of quality within and Everton could channel it with Moyes at the helm.

Not least because Moyes got the best out of West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, who carries athletic and technical similarities to Nuamah while also hailing from Ghana. Indeed, Kudus registered 20 goals and assists in just 45 games under the Scotsman.

Ernest Nuamah vs Mohammed Kudus (past 365 days) Stats (per 90) Nuamah Kudus Goals 0.17 0.20 Assists 0.11 0.17 Shot-creating actions 4.23 4.00 Progressive passes 3.89 2.84 Progressive carries 5.36 4.41 Successful take-ons 2.20 3.97 Ball recoveries 5.47 6.47 Tackles 1.52 1.91 Stats via FBref

As you can see, both wingers provide pace and power to their teams, also willing to get involved with defensive duties, ranking highly in regard to defensive metrics.

Moreover, Nuamah has been described as "the Ghanaian flash" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, underlining the wheels that will enhance and dynamise Moyes' Everton team.

And if that wasn't enough, both Ghanaians earned their stripes as nascent pros with FC Nordsjælland in Denmark, nurturing their qualities within the same foundational hothouse before venturing off to different scenes.

This is exactly the kind of signing that bespeaks growth and advancement on the blue half of Merseyside. Everton fans can start to get excited.

Resilience and defensive emphasis will feature prominently under Moyes, but with players like Nuamah, the flair factor will be on show too.