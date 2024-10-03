Leeds United owners the 49ers Enterprises have reportedly agreed on a new kit deal at Elland Road after a record-breaking few months.

On the pitch, the Whites are looking to go one better than last season’s Championship playoff final heartbreak, with manager Daniel Farke still in charge. Things have got off to a solid start, with Leeds in the top six amid numerous injury concerns to several important players and a summer shake-up which saw the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all depart.

However, away from the pitch, the 49ers have recently announced plans to extend the capacity at Elland Road from 37,645 to around 53,000 seats. Other key ambitions for the stadium were outlined recently.

Significant increase to general admission seating, which at present would make Elland Road the seventh largest club stadium in the country

A core architectural design objective is to maintain and enhance the unique atmosphere

Phased approach to construction to minimise loss of seating capacity during the project

Bring Elland Road in line with UEFA Category 4 status, to be amongst the elite in European stadia

Expert team, combining global stadium experience with local specialist knowledge, assembled to deliver artist’s impressions and planning submission

Chairman Paraag Marathe said: “We recognise how important Elland Road is to the Leeds United fans and the wider community. The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented.

"Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game, in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input.”

Something else which has gone down well with Leeds supporters in 2024 was the launch of an all-yellow away kit, which as we know, was manufactured by Adidas.

The two have partnered since 2020 after the club’s promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa. Leeds' agreement with Adidas has been worth a record-breaking £50m in a five-year deal (£10m a season). Now, a new development has emerged regarding Leeds and Adidas.

Leeds agree to extend Adidas kit deal

According to Footy Headlines, Leeds have agreed a new deal with Adidas for at least the 2025/26 season. Their current partnership was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, but it looks as if a fresh agreement has been reached.

Footy Headlines have also claimed that Adidas is considering adding more teams to the 'Elite Team' category, meaning that teams will have the authentic kit and the Trefoil logo on the third jersey, one of which could be the Whites.

The current away shirt actually made Leeds United history, with more than 15,000 being sold in the first 24 hours of it being on sale, a record for any Leeds top. Now, Adidas and Leeds will seemingly soon be sitting down together and preparing the club’s strips for the 25/26 season following this latest update.