A "unique" Newcastle United player is now close to leaving the club in the January transfer window, with an agreement reached over his exit.

Newcastle transfer news

Magpies transfer rumours are refusing to go away as the current window nears its conclusion next Monday, with Semih Kilicosoy linked with a move to St James' Park over the weekend. The 19-year-old Besiktas winger is a target this month, but it may depend on whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to keep him or not.

While Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande has been mentioned as an option to come in and boost Eddie Howe's defensive options, Barcelona ace Eric Garcia is being looked at as an alternative, as Newcastle look to find a long-term partner for Sven Botman.

When it comes to January outgoings at St James', Miguel Almiron has consistently been linked with a move away, with an agreement reportedly reached with MLS side Atlanta United.

That said, personal terms were yet to be agreed, which was acting as a potential stumbling block, but there has now been a fresh development in the saga.

Newcastle ace agrees January exit with medical booked

According to Monumental AM 1080 [via Sport Witness], an agreement has been reached to bring an end to Almiron's Newcastle career. The 30-year-old will sign a four-year deal at Atlanta, with the transfer fee thought to be £9.6m. He will travel there at the end of the week to complete the transfer and undergo a medical.

Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has also backed this up, saying the deal is "done", with just a medical and an official announcement to come.

This ultimately feels like the right decision for everyone concerned, even though Howe has shown his love for Almiron in the past, saying:

"He’s (Almiron) a unique footballer. I don’t think there’s anyone better at doing what he does – all energy, all action. I’d like to see his physical stats today because I’m sure they’d be through the roof. The quality he showed with his finish was very reminiscent of some of the goals he scored last year. It’s a great return to form for Miggy - he’s such an important player for us."

Miguel Almiron's Newcastle stats Total Appearances 223 Goals 30 Assists 12

Almiron was struggling to get minutes with Newcastle this season, with Jacob Murphy often preferred on the right flank, and at 30, he isn't getting any younger. He hasn't registered a single goal contribution in nine Premier League appearances in 2024/25, highlighting his lack of influence and action.

The Paraguayan's commitment and team ethic have always been impressive, but a lack of end product has too often been an issue, with the Magpies ace not possessing the elite quality in that area that Howe now needs moving forward.

Almiron will be remembered fondly by Newcastle supporters on the whole, however, due to his likeable personality, and they will hope he flourishes in the MLS.