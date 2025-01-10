West Bromwich Albion have reached a verbal agreement to land their new manager, according to a new report.

West Brom in talks for new manager

The Baggies have been without a permanent manager since Christmas Eve after Carlos Corberan departed for Valencia, leaving Chris Brunt in interim charge and leading the club in four Championship fixtures.

A number of bosses have been linked with The Hawthorns vacancy, including Lee Carsley, with the England U21 coach thought to have turned down the job in order to stay with the Three Lions.

More recently, Fabrizio Romano revealed that West Brom had opened talks with former Manchester United assistant Rene Hake and that he was one of three main candidates.

Lewis Cox of The Express and Star has also claimed that Raphael Wicky has held discussions with the West Brom hierarchy, but it appears as if Hake could be the Baggies’ new boss after a fresh update.

West Brom verbally agree deal with Rene Hake

According to Football Insider, West Brom have reached a verbal agreement with Hake to take the Baggies job.

The report adds that contracts are being drawn up after Hake said yes to those in the west Midlands, pipping the likes of Urs Fischer, John Eustace and Wicky to the role.

Hake plays a defensive 4-3-3 style of football, as per Transfermarkt, and it will be his first managerial role since July 2024, where he swapped Go Ahead Eagles to take the assistant manager’s job at Old Trafford.

Rene Hake manager roles Matches Points per game Go Ahead Eagles 75 1.37 FC Utrecht 60 1.50 SC Cambuur 63 1.60 FC Twente 75 1.28

It could be an appointment that has a mixed reception at The Hawthorns, with one Baggies fan pundit telling Football League World he is “cautious” at a move for the 53-year-old.

“In terms of Rene Hake, I can’t say I know too much about him. Looking at his record, he has had a mixed time in the Netherlands, managing sides such as Utrecht, Go Ahead Eagles, and several teams who lurked around mid-table in the Eredivisie.

“It’s hard to make an assumption over whether he will be a good fit. If he does play similar football to Erik ten Hag at Man Utd, that might put Albion fans off him a little bit. If he does get the job, the fans would have to get behind him.

“I’d be cautious at the minute about getting too excited or pessimistic before we hear the other names in the job. It’s said he is one of three candidates in the running, so I’d be looking forward to knowing who the other candidates that Albion are speaking to. The main feelings are mixed, and it’s difficult to make much of an assumption at the moment.”