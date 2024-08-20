West Ham United have not finished in the summer transfer window yet, and are now on the verge of signing a teenage gem for Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham eye more signings

The Irons have been one of the busiest Premier League clubs this summer, with eight new faces having already arrived at the London Stadium.

Several were on show during their opening day defeat to Aston Villa, where recent West Ham target Jhon Duran netted the winner for the visitors and condemned Lopetegui to defeat on his Hammers debut.

Guido Rodriguez and Max Kilman were both named in the starting XI, while Crysencio Summerville, Jean-Clair Todibo and Niklas Fullkrug all came off the substitutes bench in the second half for their debuts.

West Ham's signings summer 2024 Player Club signed from Fee (via Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niklas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United €17.6m Jean-Clair Todibo OGC Nice Loan (with option to buy) Guido Rodriguez No club Free Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free

They are far from finished despite their lavish spending and have been linked with a late move to sign PSG midfielder Carlos Soler, who is thought to be free to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

They could also bring in another striker this summer, according to reports, should Danny Ings find a new club before the window slams shut on August 30th. And they are set to announce a ninth new face very shortly.

West Ham on verge of signing teenager

That comes as West Ham and technical director Tim Steidten are on the verge of signing teenage midfielder Mohamadou Kanté from Paris FC this summer.

The 18-year-old midfielder is highly regarded and will very much be considered one for the future, having only appeared at U19 level so far and yet to make his senior debut even in the second tier of French football for Paris FC. At youth level though, he managed two goals in nine appearances for the U19 side last season.

Though he is under contract in the French capital until 2025, reports claim that he is set to swap the City of Love for London imminently, and will pen a five-year deal at the London Stadium.

Hammers fans will have to wait a while to see him in action for his new side though, with Kanté set to be loaned back to his current club immediately for the 2024/25 campaign in preparation for a career in West Ham's midfield in the future.

That is according to Foot Mercato [Via Sport Witness], who add that "only the official announcement is missing for the transfer to be made official", with a medical already completed. Sky Sports have also stated that an agreement has been reached between the two sides.

The fact that the Hammers are now looking to the future as well as the present under Steidten is one that may encourage the West Ham faithful, even if they have to wait a while to work out just what sort of player they have signed.