Sunderland have been dealt a blow with the news that a player could be set for a three-month injury absence, according to manager Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland back in Championship action

The Black Cats could barely have asked for a better opening to their 2024/25 season, sitting top of the Championship table and winning all four matches in the process.

Le Bris has made an imperious start to life as Sunderland manager, beating Cardiff City and Portsmouth away, as well as picking up home wins against Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley.

The Championship outfit return to domestic action on Saturday, following the international break, with a long trip to Plymouth Argyle coming their way. Their opponents are languishing in 22nd place, failing to win in the league so far this season, so another three points could be expected.

A lack of injuries have certainly helped Sunderland of late, allowing Le Bris to largely name his strongest possible starting lineup, but an injury update has now emerged that acts as a blow.

Le Bris confirms injury blow for Sunderland

In quotes provided by The Sunderland Echo, Le Bris confirmed that Sunderland youngster Ahmed Abdullahi will miss an extended period of action through injury, having had groin surgery:

"Ahmed is different because he will have surgery. He will probably have ten to 12 weeks off the pitch. It wasn’t so clear when we signed him. We need an expert to understand exactly what the problem was. Now, we know. The diagnosis is clear and it will be solved after this surgery. He had this pain, a soreness in his groin, for a long time. It was not very clear, but now I think it will be solved. All the players who have been away are back with no problems. Otherwise, there's no new injuries."

Admittedly, Abdullahi hasn't yet made an appearance for Sunderland since moving in the summer, so it is hard to describe him as a key man.

He is an exciting young player, though, and not having him available for such a long time affects the squad depth at Le Bris' disposal. The 20-year-old could miss up to 16 matches, should he be out until three months from now, and his manager outlined his quality after he arrived from Gent last month, saying:

"He's a big boy, quick and strong. He's a good finisher, he's young, 20 - so like Eliezer he will need time to develop for sure and to integrate all the elements we have in the team. But he's a good signing. We know there is always pressure but of course, we understand they need time to develop and to make mistakes so that they can learn. This will be the case with Ahmed for sure."

The hope is that this ongoing groin issue will be solved with the surgery, as Le Bris alludes to, allowing Abdullahi to be an important figure for Sunderland during the second half of the season.