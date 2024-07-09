A 23-year-old Premier League player who is "going to the top" is "one to watch" for Liverpool this summer, according to a fresh claim from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Liverpool transfer news

It would be a surprise if Arne Slot didn't seal a number of new signings in the current transfer window, and Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi is one player who former Red Emile Heskey wants to head to Anfield, saying: "He would be superb alongside Van Dijk. There is no better centre-back to learn from than him and it would take his game to the next level."

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool, too, with the England international a boyhood Reds supporter, but Manchester City are also believed to be providing competition for his signature. The Magpies are understandably holding firm, however, having only signed him from Everton last year.

The idea of Gordon leading a new-look left flank at Anfield has been supplemented by links to Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, who could form an exciting partnership with the Magpies speedster in the coming years.

Meanwhile, a new cental midfielder also can't be ruled out, even though Liverpool strengthened significantly in that area in 2023, and an £85m move for Manchester United target Joao Neves has been mooted, as the Reds potentially look to hijack their rival's attempts to sign him.

Another Wolves player is "one to watch" for Liverpool

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Liverpool could potentially look to sign Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes this summer, saying they "really like" him.

"Midfield is not as high on their list of priorities as a centre-back and wide player. But, I don’t think we can entirely rule it out and Liverpool really like Joao Gomes as well, so that could be one to watch in the coming months. But for now, midfield is not the priority."

Gomes could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool to consider before the summer window ends, with the 23-year-old enjoying an eye-catching campaign for Wolves after arriving from Flamengo last year. He started 32 out of a possible 38 matches in the league, averaging 3.8 tackles per game, which is a higher tally than any Liverpool player managed in 2023/24, barring Stefan Bajcetic (4.0), who played just 26 minutes of league action.

Meanwhile, Micah Richards has tipped the Wolves player for huge things in the future, saying: "Oh my word, what a player he is by the way. I didn’t have the team-sheet and I didn’t have my glasses on and I was thinking, “who’s this guy?” I couldn’t even see until I got my glasses on but Gomes, he is a player by the way."

Whether or not a move to Liverpool materialises for Gomes remains to be seen, but he already looks like a top-quality defensive midfielder, at a time when Wataru Endo is the only natural in that role at Anfield, and is an ageing player.