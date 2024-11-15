Potentially dealing a top European club a frustrating blow, Newcastle United could soon reach one midfielder's price tag to reinforce Eddie Howe's options at the heart of his side in 2025.

Newcastle transfer news

It's no real surprise that Newcastle have found themselves in the transfer headlines as of late. After all, their squad has been in desperate need of reinforcements for the last year or so, especially since Paul Mitchell and the rest of his recruitment team failed to get certain deals over the line in the summer transfer window.

The likes of Marc Guehi, for example, ended the transfer window at Crystal Palace rather than handing Howe a much-needed central defender, with Newcastle paying the price ever since.

Since then, the rumours have been coming thick and fast, from Bryan Mbeumo all the way to Victor Osimhen in two deals that would undoubtedly take those at St James' Park up a level or two. Osimhen would be a particularly impressive arrival given his reputation and previous links with Chelsea before he was forced to settle for what has been a successful loan spell away from Napoli at Galatasaray.

It's not just attacking reinforcements that the Magpies are reportedly looking at, however. According to Caught Offside, Newcastle have been scouting Kenneth Taylor all season and despite how keen Ajax are to keep their midfielder, would likely make the Dutch giants cave of they offer a fee of €35m (£29m) in 2025.

Newcastle aren't the only side interested, however with Arsenal also reportedly keeping tabs on the 22-year-old ahead of making potential improvements of their own next year. In a battle against a Premier League rival, Mitchell would be making quite the statement by securing Taylor's signature and completing Newcastle's midfield once and for all.

Ajax have built a reputation for producing some of the world's best players, with many landing in the Premier League. Now, Taylor could follow suit.

"Superb" Taylor could partner Guimaraes

Whilst there may be some concern about Guimaraes' long-term Newcastle future if they fail to qualify for European football, the arrival of Taylor would quickly form a partnership capable of turning things around for the Magpies.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Kenneth Taylor Bruno Guimaraes Progressive Carries 20 15 Progressive Passes 40 71 Tackles Won 8 15 Ball Recoveries 23 60

Next to Sandro Tonali and Newcastle's fan favourite Brazilian duo, the Ajax star may well prove the praise of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig right, who dubbed the midfielder "another superb product" of the Ajax academy. Unlike last summer, however, Newcastle will need to splash the cash if they want to lure Taylor away from the Dutch giants, who will only cave if their price tag is met, which would leave Howe with four excellent midfield options.

Keeping hold of Guimaraes should be seen as the ultimate priority for Newcastle, before they then add players of Taylor's quality around the Brazilian once again next summer.