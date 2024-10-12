Amid a poor start to the season, Ajax are now reportedly ready to offer a Manchester United star a shock move when his contract runs out at the end of the campaign.

Man Utd transfer news

On paper, Manchester United's transfer business was among the more promising in the Premier League over the summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe had finally made his mark on the squad.

In came Leny Yoro, who the Red Devils signed ahead of Real Madrid, before Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui arrived to complete a rebuild of Erik ten Hag's backline. As if those reinforcements weren't impressive enough, INEOS also welcomed Joshua Zirkzee and a potential Casemiro replacement in the form of Manuel Ugarte.

Despite so many impressive fresh faces, United's success away from the action is yet to bear its fruits on the pitch, increasing the pressure on Ten Hag. The Dutchman has even beaten his own unwanted record in the current campaign after overseeing United's worst start to a Premier League season for a second year on the bounce.

It's not just the manager who could be shown the Old Trafford exit door, though. According to reports relayed by The Hard Tackle, Ajax are now ready to offer Christian Eriksen a shock return at the end of his current Manchester United contract next summer.

The £150,000-a-week midfielder looks unlikely to extend his current deal despite playing a part in Ten Hag's plans so far this season. Alas, his pending exit should come as no shock given INEOS's preference for younger players instead of those in their mid-thirties such as Eriksen.

Ajax return fitting for "fantastic" Eriksen

There was, of course, a moment in time in which Eriksen looked to have played his final game in a premature end for a great midfielder. The Dane's collapse at Euro 2020 was both heartbreaking and shocking, yet it began one of football's great tales of resilience as Eriksen fought back to not only return to the Premier League, but back to the level he once found himself at courtesy of Manchester United (via Brentford).

Dubbed "fantastic" by Thomas Frank during his time in west London, the conclusion to Eriksen's inspiring story could receive the most fitting ending if he does decide to return to where it all began.

The Dane left Ajax a fresh-faced gem, but would return a player who found himself at the forefront of arguably Tottenham Hotspur's best-ever Premier League side under Mauricio Pochettino before swapping north London for Italy, winning Serie A at Inter and earning one last shot in England's top flight.

Although his time at Old Trafford has been full of frustrating results, Eriksen is still on course to leave having written his name in the history books as an FA Cup winner after the Red Devils defeated rivals Manchester City at Wembley last season.