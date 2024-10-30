Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties against Brentford, Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl compiled his side's misery with the news that one player is now expected to miss months of action through injury.

Sheffield Wednesday injury news

Given that the Owls are already dealing with the injury of Michael Ihiekwe, the last thing that Rohl needed was more bad news. His side are currently on course to survive yet another Championship campaign but will know just how quickly things can change in England's second tier. As things stand, they sit as high as 13th and four points clear of the dropzone having defeated Portsmouth 2-1 last weekend.

With the chance to extend their recent unbeaten run in the Championship to three games against Watford this weekend, Sheffield Wednesday could move into the top half if results go their way in what would represent an incredibly solid start.

If they are to secure victory against Watford, however, then they will have to do so without one player who has been dealt a frustrating blow. As confirmed by Rohl, Akin Famewo is now set to miss months of action through an injury sustained in the first-half against Portsmouth last time out in the Championship.

Rohl revealed the news after his side's exit from the Carabao Cup, telling The Star: "No, it is not good. We speak about months at the moment. It is a big one.”

After starting the last eight Sheffield Wednesday games, there's no doubt that Famewo will prove to be a big miss as the fixtures begin to come thick and fast in the festive period. The Owls must simply hope to find viable solutions within their squad now that they're without not one but two central defenders.

Injury to "strong" Famewo comes at the worst time

Just when he was beginning to make the centre-back role his to lose, Famewo's injury has come at the worst time. The Sheffield Wednesday star will be desperately hoping to focus on recovery and race back to full fitness as soon as possible before reclaiming his place. At 25 years old, the former Norwich City man finally looked on course to reach his best in recent weeks and hit the type of form that earned the praise of former manager Xisco Munoz.

Munoz said via The Star in 2023: "I don’t really see him as a left-back or not, but he is an animal. He was our best player in the duels… He is strong, he plays forward, he understands the situations, and he is one of the guys who is closest to what the Championship demands.

"If you had asked me five weeks ago if Akin could play this football I would have said no. I’m sure you were thinking that too. But you can leave him one against one with a guarantee he will win his duels."

Now, Rohl has been left to cope without one of his most consistent defenders, starting this weekend against Watford.