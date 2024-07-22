Whilst Arsenal look set for a summer full of big-name signings, it looks as if a team are now monitoring one of the Gunners' stars ahead of a potential move.

Gunners set to make room for incoming stars

The big news out of north London in recent weeks has concerned the imminent arrival of Riccardo Calafiori. A report by Fabrizio Romano last week suggested that Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign the Bologna defender with a fee in the region of €45million (£38million) cited.

With the Italian defender close to being confirmed as an Arsenal player, it is now thought that Jakub Kiwior could be shown the door in order to make room for the new arrival.

Joining the Polish defender on the Gunners' list of stars deemed surplus to requirements is Eddie Nketiah. The striker has recently been linked with a move to West Ham and would likely be sold to fund Arsenal's pursuit of Sporting CP talisman Viktor Gyokeres.

With the Gunners clearly not afraid to let players leave this summer, it appears that a club is actively assessing a move for another Arsenal attacker.

Al-Ahli eye Premier League shopping spree

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Al-Ahli are monitoring Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus ahead of a potential summer move. The outlet claims that the Saudi Pro League side are also looking at Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison as they look for a player to replace the departing Allan Saint-Maximin.

The report goes on to state that the club will assess both players before choosing one to sign during the transfer window. If Al-Ahli end up opting for Jesus over his compatriot and good friend, the chance to secure a significant fee for the Brazilian may prove an enticing one for the higher-ups at the Emirates.

Jesus arrived in north London in a £45million move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022. Whilst the 26-year-old has had his moments in an Arsenal shirt, many of the Gunners' faithful may be happy to see a portion of the fee recouped and his hefty £265,000-per-week salary off the books.

Throughout the course of last season, Jesus struggled for form, finding the back of the net on just four occasions in the league. With Kai Havertz now the favoured option at centre-forward and the Gunners linked to a number of new strikers, it could be a good opportunity to call time on Jesus' Arsenal career.

Despite his struggles, it was the striker's relationship with current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta that kept him in the picture at the Emirates, with the Spaniard speaking of the chaos Jesus brings to his side back in September:

"In certain areas of the pitch, I love it. In others, I hate it. So it’s where you produce that chaos. He draws a lot of attention from opponents with the way he plays and creates space for others. That’s a big quality of his."

Whilst things have not worked out as imagined for Jesus at the Emirates, this summer could see him get a new lease of life while Arsenal receive a significant return on their investment.