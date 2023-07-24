After refusing to sign a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain with his contract coming to an end next summer, Kylian Mbappe's relationship with the French club looks all but over.

The star striker has reportedly been sent to train with other players who are not in the club's plans next season, and did not travel to Japan for PSG's pre-season tour.

The Ligue 1 champion's stance remains that, unless he signs a new contract, Mbappe must leave the club this summer.

Coming in a summer dominated by Saudi Arabian club's spending spree on European talent, Al-Hilal have wasted no time in taking advantage of the Mbappe situation.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have offered PSG a world-record €300m (£259.18m) transfer fee. Meanwhile, as per James Benge of CBS, Al-Hilal have offered Mbappe €700m (£604.75m) in wages over the course of one year.

In what would be the biggest move to the Saudi Pro League yet, we've taken a look at how Al-Hilal could line up.f

CB: Kalidou Koulibaly

After only one difficult campaign in England, the four-time Asian Champions League winners signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea earlier in the summer for around £17m and his contract will run until 2026.

"I'm here with those who make the glory in the present and the future," the Africa Cup of Nations winner said (via ESPN).

CM: Ruben Neves

Completing the move earlier in the window, Ruben Neves should slot straight into the Al-Hilal side, especially after they splashed out a reported £47m for his signature.

Arriving as a Wolverhampton Wanderers legend, the Portugal international has the chance to write himself into the history books in Saudi Arabia, alongside some of his potential teammates.

RW: Malcom

After playing a key role for Zenit St Petersburg last season, scoring an impressive 26 goals in all competitions, whilst also recording nine assists to have a hand in a total of 35 goals, Malcom looks set to be on the move.

As per Romano, Al-Hilal are set to agree a deal worth €55/60m (£47.55/51.87m) for the winger, in what would be yet another world-class addition to their squad this summer.

If Malcom can replicate his form from the Russian Premier League in the Saudi Pro League, then Al-Hilal will have themselves some player.

ST: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Mbappe could have himself an instant strike partner if he decides to join Al-Hilal this summer, with the Saudi club on the verge of reaching an agreement with Fulham to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer, according to Romano.

The Serbian scored 14 goals in the Premier League last season, and is more than capable of helping to transform Al-Hilal into title contenders, after they finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season.

Mitrovic's power, and subsequent hold-up play, combined with Mbappe's movement and pace, could lead to an incredible strike partnership.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

In the biggest move of them all, for at least one season, Al-Hilal could have themselves arguably the best player in world football.

Their offer could simply be too good to turn down for Mbappe, who has been frozen out at PSG. For one season away from Europe, the Frenchman would earn a reported €700m (£604.75m).

For money like that, there are not many players in the history of the game that would say no.

Mbappe's answer remains to be seen, however.

If he and others do complete the move to Al-Hilal, though, this is how the Saudi Arabian club could line up next season.